"I hope someone is held accountable": Netizens react as French streamer Jean Pormanove dies at age 46

Streamer and YouTuber Raphaël Graven, popularly known as &quot;Jean Pormanove,&quot; or &quot;JP,&quot; has died at the age of 46. For those unfamiliar, Jean Pormanove was known for his IRL content. During his recent Kick livestreams, the Frenchman allegedly endured &quot;10 days of nights of torture,&quot; which included sleep deprivation, consumption of toxic products, and extreme physical violence.According to BFMTV, Jean Pormanove was found alone and unconscious at his home in Contes on August 18, 2025, at 10 am.Fellow French content creator Owen &quot;fcnarutovie&quot; Cenazandotti, also known as &quot;Naruto,&quot; issued a public statement about Jean Pormanove's death via Instagram Story. While stating that the Kick streamer died on August 18, 2025, Naruto asked the online community &quot;not to share the video of his last breath in his sleep.&quot;He wrote (Note: The following has been translated from French to English using Google Translate):&quot;I've always dreaded the day I'd have to write these words. Sadly, last night, JP (Raphaël Graven) left us. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, never letting go. I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly. I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. For his family and for us, his second family, Lelokal. Rest in peace, my brother.&quot;Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; Cenazandotti's statement regarding the streamer's death (Image via instagram.com/stories/fcnarutovie)Netizens on social media had a lot to say about Jean Pormanove's death.&quot;Never thought I'd witness someone actually being tortured for entertainment on a live stream. That's really f**ked up. If the cause ends up being due to these streams, I hope someone is held accountable. I think I'm done with Reddit for the day,&quot; Redditor u/Ab-Aeterno stated.&quot;Twitch literally created this toxic grind culture where streamers destroy themselves for subs and donos. They pushed subathons, sleep streams, all this extreme content meta, and now look where we are. They profit off streamers pushing themselves to the brink, now every platform has streamers trying to one-up each other with more extreme content. It's become a race to see who can torture themselves the most for views,&quot; Redditor uImpressive_Buy7764 wrote.&quot;Hope this gets brought to the attention of the right person to help find justice for this man. Sadly Idk who that would be,&quot; Redditor u/VisionShift commented.&quot;This has to be the tipping point for Kick, right? This person died because the platform was either so mismanaged or so negligent that they let a man's torture be streamed for the world to see. What more has to happen before the platform either folds or starts to actually moderate itself?&quot; Redditor u/AnonymousPoro asked.Video of Jean Pormanove's reported text to his mother about being &quot;held hostage&quot; during Kick marathon surfacesOn August 18, 2025, a one-minute-20-second video surfaced on X, showing what Jean Pormanove supposedly told his mother about the Kick marathon he was a part of. According to X user @ImpactMediaFR, Pormanove allegedly texted his mother a few days before his death about being &quot;held hostage&quot; during the broadcast.@ImpactMediaFR wrote:&quot;HE'S HOLDING ME HOSTAGE&quot; Here’s what Jean Pormanove sent to his mom a few days before his death: “Hey mom. How are you? Stuck to death with his game. It’s going too far. I feel like I’m being held hostage with their s**tty concept. I’m fed up, I want to get out, the other guy won’t let me, he’s holding me hostage.”Kick has yet to issue a statement regarding the livestreams that Jean Pormanove was a part of prior to his death.