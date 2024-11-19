"I don't like that" - YouTuber Soggy Cereal reportedly responds to claims that MrBeast is allegedly contacting popular creators to cover his video

A new chapter has unfolded in the recent Jimmy "MrBeast" controversy, with YouTuber Soggy Cereal reportedly responding to the most subscribed YouTuber's alleged actions. For context, on November 18, 2024, a thread on the r/YouTubeDrama subreddit gained traction, with netizens claiming that MrBeast was allegedly following prominent creators and directing them to cover Soggy Cereal's video on DogPack404.

Redditor u/Particular_Reality12 shared screenshots of Dylan Zitkus' recent Instagram video, in which the TikToker and YouTuber claimed to have received direct messages from MrBeast.

Here's what Dylan Zitkus said:

"This notification came through - MrBeast saying, 'Hey.' And I thought I was tweaking. But I opened up Instagram, and sure enough, Jimmy gave me a follow. Bro sent me a link to the video (Soggy Cereal's YouTube video), asked if I'd seen it. Which I haven't. And then, he asked me to cover it. I was like, 'Bet!' I'm going to watch it and see, and I'm going to give my honest opinion."

On November 19, 2024, X user @angelfacepeanut claimed to have contacted Soggy Cereal to comment on the situation.

They also a shared screenshot of their purported private conversation, in which Soggy Cereal seemed to express surprise at MrBeast's alleged actions.

Here's what Soggy Cereal allegedly wrote in the supposed DMs:

"Wait, he texted them? Ugh, dude, I saw Pyro reacting to it on stream and was excited, but him just texting them my video feels scummy again. He has to address things himself. Not just forward my video to other people, wtf, like, I literally talk about things in my video, he should still address. Instead of just sending it to other people. Yeah, no, I don't like that... guess he has the right to do so, but I rather see him respond himself, instead of trying to use my video in a way I didn't want/intend it to be used."

YouTuber Soggy Cereal's supposed response, as shared by X user @angelfacepeanut on November 19, 2024 (Image via @angelfacepeanut)

MrBeast allegedly commented on YouTuber Soggy Cereal's video on DogPack404

On November 19, 2024, X user @angelfacepeanut posted another tweet, claiming that MrBeast had allegedly commented on Soggy Cereal's one-hour-27-minute YouTube video on DogPack404.

Here's what the 26-year-old internet star seemingly wrote in the YouTube comments section:

"Finally! A video that doesn't spread baseless slander about me, lol."

The YouTuber's alleged comment that was posted on Soggy Cereal's recent video (Image via @angelfacepeanut/X)

As of this writing, MrBeast has not addressed this controversy.

