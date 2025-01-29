"I’m actually hyped!": Fans and community members react as Creator Clash 3 is announced

Creator Clash is an annual charity boxing event that sees social media influencers and content creators compete in boxing matches for philanthropic causes. The event was conceived by YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" Ian Jomha and his wife, Anisa, aiming to offer a unique platform where creators from various genres can engage in friendly competition while supporting charitable organizations.

Now, Creator Clash is making its third re-appearance after a year-long hiatus, leaving fans of the series excited. Here's what user @Royaltyboxing19 had to say about the announcement post on X:

"Yo, I’m actually hyped!"

Part of why there was no 2024 Creator Clash was because the 2023 edition faced financial challenges, selling 50,000 pay-per-view buys and resulting in a $250,000 loss, which meant no proceeds went to charity that year.

Use @JustPalmTreez appeared excited about the event's return:

"I’VE BEEN WAITIN FOR THIS ONE."

More reactions to the upcoming Creator Clash (Images via X@TheCreatorClash)

Owing to the challenges the campaign faced, user @purple_eclipse_ feared the fights wouldn't return:

"SO excited! I was so afraid that there wouldn’t be another!"

However, some users like @ScubaShark88 spoke of certain issues allegedly faced in the last edition:

"I seem to remember you guys ending the last one $250k in the hole, with none of the money going to charity, and ridiculous spending on fighters and coaching..."

Viral influencer charity boxing event, Creator Clash, renewed for a third edition

Creator Clash 3, seemingly titled Influencers Will Pay, is set to air on February 4, 2025, according to the event's official website.

The inaugural Creator Clash took place on May 14, 2022, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It featured a series of boxing matches between well-known creators, with the main event pitting iDubbbz against Doctor Mike. Other participants included Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time, Arin Hanson of Game Grumps, and Michael Reeves of OfflineTV.

The first edition was a significant success, selling over 100,000 pay-per-view buys and raising close to a million dollars for charity.

Following this, Creator Clash 2 was held on April 15, 2023, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The main event featured a professional bout between iDubbbz and Alex Wassabi. The card also included returning fighters, such as Harley Morenstein and new participants like former WWE wrestler John Hennigan.

However, the second event was not as successful. For the third edition, however, many fans are hoping Creator Clash will return to its former glory.

In May 2024, Anisa Jomha expressed her frustration with commentary YouTubers during a live stream. She felt that these creators lacked understanding of the challenges involved in organizing events like Creator Clash 2, an event she co-organized with her husband.

