"I'm being called a whiny b**ch": Valkyrae addresses criticisms directed at her following Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals controversy

YouTube and Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has spoken out about the criticism she received following the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals drama. For those unaware, Twitch faced backlash from prominent streamers and the online community after the livestreaming platform reportedly changed the rules for the Marvel Rivals tournament a week prior.

According to Twitch streamer Bogur, the Twitch Rivals event was initially limited to two high-ranking players (Grandmaster and above) per team. However, the tournament organizers changed the rules to allow teams to include four professional/high-rated players.

Valkyrae was one of the popular personalities who expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation, asking who organized the "garbage" event:

"Which Twitch staff member do I need to talk to? I don't understand how this happened. I actually need to say something. I waited five years to play at Twitch Rivals just for this s**t to happen?! This is insane! Like, who planned this garbage?! Yes, I do want to see the messages. Like, whose rat a** idea was this?"

During a livestream on January 19, 2025, the 100 Thieves co-owner responded to netizens' criticism of her comments about the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals event. When her live audience said she had done "nothing wrong" under the circumstances, Valkyrae responded:

"'You literally did nothing wrong.' No, I know. I know I didn't do anything wrong. I just feel bad because some people think I did, and I wish I could tell everybody like, 'Listen, there's more context.' Like, it's frustrating seeing that I'm being called a whiny b**ch and that the rules were changed because of me. I feel like everyone was whining, and then it's my fault because of the way I whined about it, and I probably shouldn't have been so, you know, aggro because I forget that things are going to get clipped and it's going to be posted everywhere."

Valkyrae explains why she didn't host the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals tournament, says it was the "most scuffed thing" she had ever seen

During the same livestream, Valkyrae explained why she didn't host the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals event. While describing the tournament as the "most scuffed thing" she had ever witnessed, the 33-year-old remarked:

"The fact that they asked me to hose at Twitch Rivals and I said no because this is the most scuffed thing I've ever seen. Maybe, it's sharing some insight of how bad it is. Whether you're a pro or not, how bad and inconvenient it was to everybody, yeah, maybe, this will spark a change. I don't know."

Valkyrae made headlines in December 2024 when she responded to netizens who labeled her "controlling" for her actions on political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" Just Chatting livestream.

