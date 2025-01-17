  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I'm getting sued?!": Kai Cenat responds to Drake mentioning him in the UMG lawsuit

"I'm getting sued?!": Kai Cenat responds to Drake mentioning him in the UMG lawsuit

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jan 17, 2025 04:31 GMT
Kai Cenat responds to Drake mentioning him in the UMG lawsuit
Kai Cenat and Drake (Image via @kaicenat/Instagram)

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded after being mentioned by Drake in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). For those unaware, reports surfaced on January 15, 2025, saying the Canadian rapper alleged that UMG did not enforce copyright claims on Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," to help content creators like Kai Cenat to promote it.

X user @FearedBuck posted a screenshot from Drake's lawsuit, in which the following was written:

"Twitch streamer Kai Cenat posted a 20-minute video of his reaction to the Recording on his YouTube channel, which has 11.6 million subscribers. The video's thumbnail depicts the Image. As of the date of this filing, the video has over 9 million views."
also-read-trending Trending

During a livestream on January 16, 2025, Cenat reacted to the X user's post. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"'You're getting sued.' Wait, what?! Why am I in his s**t?! Wait, hold on! I've got to be... what the f**k?! I'm getting sued?! I was told to stay on stream! That n****s is cap, bruh! 'Oh, I'm good! You're not getting sued.' Okay! So, explain to me from the right on this, is he just using... so, he's just using us an example of, like, spreading misinformation-type s**t? I mean, if I'm not getting sued, n***a..."

Kai Cenat responds to claims that UMG paid him amid Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar

After commenting on his name being mentioned in Drake's lawsuit against UMG, Kai Cenat's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who said the Grammy Award-winning musician alleged that Universal Music Group paid the Twitch streamer during his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Responding to this claim, Cenat stated:

"'He's saying UMG slid you some bread (money).' I ain't going to lie, n***a, n****s ain't that weak! I ain't going to lie, chat. Hey, I'm not going to lie, chat, both ways, n****s ain't crazy, gang! I ain't going to lie, bro! I wasn't even complaining, all my s**t is monetized. I'm going to keep it on the stack, n***a! N***a, how much views we've got in that b**ch? 9 million? I don't believe it! Hold on. (The streamer searches for his reaction to Not Like Us on YouTube) Goddamn! Hold on, what the f**k?! Are we the most viewed reaction? What the f**k!"

In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on January 13, 2025, after attempting to prank Rachell "Valkyrae" by saying things about her got "leaked."

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी