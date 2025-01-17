"I'm getting sued?!": Kai Cenat responds to Drake mentioning him in the UMG lawsuit

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded after being mentioned by Drake in his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG). For those unaware, reports surfaced on January 15, 2025, saying the Canadian rapper alleged that UMG did not enforce copyright claims on Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," to help content creators like Kai Cenat to promote it.

X user @FearedBuck posted a screenshot from Drake's lawsuit, in which the following was written:

"Twitch streamer Kai Cenat posted a 20-minute video of his reaction to the Recording on his YouTube channel, which has 11.6 million subscribers. The video's thumbnail depicts the Image. As of the date of this filing, the video has over 9 million views."

During a livestream on January 16, 2025, Cenat reacted to the X user's post. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"'You're getting sued.' Wait, what?! Why am I in his s**t?! Wait, hold on! I've got to be... what the f**k?! I'm getting sued?! I was told to stay on stream! That n****s is cap, bruh! 'Oh, I'm good! You're not getting sued.' Okay! So, explain to me from the right on this, is he just using... so, he's just using us an example of, like, spreading misinformation-type s**t? I mean, if I'm not getting sued, n***a..."

Kai Cenat responds to claims that UMG paid him amid Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar

After commenting on his name being mentioned in Drake's lawsuit against UMG, Kai Cenat's attention was drawn to a live viewer, who said the Grammy Award-winning musician alleged that Universal Music Group paid the Twitch streamer during his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Responding to this claim, Cenat stated:

"'He's saying UMG slid you some bread (money).' I ain't going to lie, n***a, n****s ain't that weak! I ain't going to lie, chat. Hey, I'm not going to lie, chat, both ways, n****s ain't crazy, gang! I ain't going to lie, bro! I wasn't even complaining, all my s**t is monetized. I'm going to keep it on the stack, n***a! N***a, how much views we've got in that b**ch? 9 million? I don't believe it! Hold on. (The streamer searches for his reaction to Not Like Us on YouTube) Goddamn! Hold on, what the f**k?! Are we the most viewed reaction? What the f**k!"

In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on January 13, 2025, after attempting to prank Rachell "Valkyrae" by saying things about her got "leaked."

