"I'm not going" - Emiru calls out "weird" situation at The Streamer Awards 2024 after being nominated for Streamer of the Year

Twitch streamer Emily "Emiru" has broken her silence after being nominated for a prestigious award at The Streamer Awards 2024. For those out of the loop, on November 12, 2024, The Streamer Awards host, Blaire "QTCinderella," officially announced nominees for all 27 categories for this year's ceremony.

Emiru was nominated for the flagship award, Streamer of the Year, alongside Darren "IShowSpeed," Kai Cenat, Jason Thor "Pirate Software," and Marc Robert "Caedrel."

Subsequently, during a gaming and Just Chatting livestream on November 18, 2024, the One True King (OTK) member discussed her nomination and called out a "weird" situation. While commenting on her nomination for Streamer of the Year instead of The Sapphire Award, Emiru said:

"Oh, yeah guys, I'm nominated for Streamer of the Year. Don't you guys think it's kind of funny how the token woman is in every big category, but the woman category (The Sapphire Award category)? I wonder why. That's kind of weird, isn't it?"

The professional cosplayer then announced that she would not be attending The Streamer Awards 2024:

"Oh, whatever. I'm not going."

A few moments later, Emiru made a lighthearted remark, claiming that she is "actually a male streamer" after not being nominated for The Sapphire Award category:

"I know, a lot of people were like, 'How is Emi Streamer of the Year and Just Chatting streamer, but not in the female streamer category?' It's because the whole time, the jokes weren't really jokes. I'm actually a male streamer. So, I'm not eligible for The Sapphire category."

Timestamp: 00:22:28

What has QTCinderella said about Emiru's nomination for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024?

On November 13, 2024, QTCinderella posted a series of tweets responding to the backlash surrounding The Streamer Awards 2024. After stating that her show is about "bringing everyone together to cultivate more positivity," the Los Angeles-based personality insisted that people should avoid watching the awards ceremony if they "spend time in the rhetoric of negativity."

When one netizen inquired why Emiru was nominated for the Streamer of the Year category, QTCinderella responded:

"She got nominated in that category. She had an insane year. She is an incredible streamer. You're already replying with negativity, it's insane."

As of this writing, QTCinderella has yet to respond to Emiru's announcement that she will not attend The Streamer Awards 2024.

