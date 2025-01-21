"I might become your guys' new CEO": MrBeast says he's on his way to put in "official" offer to buy TikTok

On January 20, 2025, Jimmy "MrBeast" shared an update about his efforts to purchase TikTok. The YouTube star claimed he was preparing a "crazy" offer and hinted at potentially becoming the platform's new CEO. For context, the content creator has previously discussed consulting with billionaires to acquire the Chinese-owned social media app as a way to prevent its ban in the United States.

While TikTok has seemingly resumed its services in the US after a 14-hour outage, its long-term future in the country remains uncertain despite assurances from newly sworn-in President Donald Trump. Amid widespread discussions about saving the platform, MrBeast made headlines earlier last week by claiming that he was in talks with investors to propose a purchase offer.

It now appears that the internet personality has come up with an offer to buy TikTok. In a video shared on the platform and later reposted on X and Instagram, he suggested he might even take on the role of CEO if the deal goes through:

"TikTok I'm on a private jet right now, about to put in my official offer for this platform. I might become your guys' new CEO, I'm super excited."

MrBeast announces $50,000 giveaway on TikTok after revealing he was on his way to offer to buy the platform

As the most popular YouTuber on the planet, MrBeast has acquired a lot of wealth through his content creation and business endeavors. In 2024, Forbes ranked the 26-year-old at the top of their Top Creators list, estimating his earnings at approximately $85 million. Despite his wealth, the content creator acknowledged needing support from billionaire investors to buy TikTok.

On January 15, 2025, MrBeast posted a video on the platform claiming he had met with billionaires and that they were ready with an offer to buy TikTok. His latest post suggests he is close to officially submitting the bid.

Additionally, the internet star announced a giveaway for his followers and noted that he could not share further details about the offer:

"While we wait, I am going to be giving five random people who follow me $10,000. I wish I could say more about the offer I am putting in, but I can't right now. Just know that it is going to be crazy."

Only time will tell whether MrBeast's offer makes any difference. There has been no official response from TikTok regarding his efforts.

In related news, the YouTuber recently shut down rumors about launching any cryptocurrency meme coins in the future.

