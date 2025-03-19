"I don't need to wear these glasses": Sketch opens up about playing a character

Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" has spoken out about whether he plays a "character." The content creator appeared on the 449th episode of Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast. At one point, podcast co-host Mike Majlak asked what Sketch thought about people saying that he "fakes" his life's "impediments."

Ad

In response, the Texas native admitted to putting on a "show voice." However, his "face crunches" were real. Recalling how he used to react to watching his old clips, Kylie said:

"My face crunch is real. My voice, I put on a show voice. Like, you know what I mean, like, 'Yo!' I would get deeper into that bag, like, when I was more nervous. So that's where I'd do that. All of this stuff (The streamer does his iconic hand movements), that was natural at the time and, like, the less nervous I got, the less I felt the need to do it. I wasn't, like, doing it... because I'd look back at the clips and I'd be like, 'F**k! I'm cringy.' I wouldn't think they're funny."

Ad

Trending

A few moments later, Logan Paul asked Sketch whether he plays a character. The streamer responded:

"Like, for instance, I don't need to wear these glasses, but like, I need glasses. But I, like, wear them because people recognize me with glasses. But like, even other stuff, like, bring up whatever you want to bring up because, like, it's just me there, like, everything. You can think of, like, I mean, I don't know."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 00:18:29

Sketch explains how he used to up the ante with his character during Logan Paul's podcast

After asking Sketch whether he played a character, Logan Paul discussed Dax Flame's appearance on his podcast. For those unaware, Dax Flame is an actor and producer, known for movies such as 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, and Project X.

Ad

The WWE superstar said:

"Even off-camera, it was very clear that Dax Flame is not playing a character. He's really just always like that. But his content seems like just self-aware enough to make you think that he's playing a character and he's not. Are you playing it up a little more?"

Ad

Timestamp - 00:20:17

In response, Sketch admitted to having upped the ante with his character in the past, but not on purpose. Explaining the first time he garnered attention on the internet, the 26-year-old said:

"Yeah, like, especially in the beginning, but not on purpose. I was just like more like... the first way I got clipped was, I was, like, playing football with my friend, and I was, like, doing, like, it's a Trump cadence with the Rick and Morty voice. But I'd be hyped up the whole time."

Ad

During the same ImPaulsive podcast episode, Sketch opened up about his sexuality, revealing that he is not gay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback