"I thought that post was satire"— Internet reacts to YouTuber Rosanna Pansino smoking cannabis grown from her father's remains

On November 16, 2024, American YouTuber and actress Rosanna Pansino, known for her baking series Nerdy Nummies, released the first episode of her podcast, Rodiculous. In the debut episode titled "Smoking My Dead Dad," the 39-year-old revealed how she honored her father’s dying wish by smoking cannabis grown from his ashes.

Her father, affectionately called "Papa Pizza," passed away five years ago after a six-year battle with leukemia. Rosanna Pansino shared that her father had requested his ashes be mixed with soil to grow a marijuana plant. She worked with a licensed California grower to fulfill his wish and smoked the resulting cannabis on the podcast while reflecting on her grief and her father’s legacy.

This gesture has sparked a wide range of reactions online, with many viewers and listeners taking to social media to express their thoughts.

Trending

"I thought that post was satire oh my god you really are HER," one person said.

Expand Tweet

"Those are the cutest joints I've ever seen," another person said.

"What an incredible way of honoring your dad. I feel like it's his way of saying "hi" (high?) one last time," one person wrote.

Some found the act unconventional yet touching, while others reacted with disbelief.

"That is absolutely sweet but I hope you're okay after doing it," another person shared.

"I guess I'll be doing this with my dad's ashes at some point. They've been sitting around for long enough and I never did get to smoke with him when he offered, after all," another person tweeted.

"This is SO AWESOME! Celebrating his life how he wanted, I love it," another X user shared.

Rosanna Pansino's emotional tribute to her father

During the podcast, Rosanna Pansino detailed her father’s rebellious yet kind-hearted personality, describing him as a "Willie Nelson type" who occasionally smoked.

She shared how fulfilling his unusual wish was a way to feel closer to him, despite the judgment she anticipated from others. The act became a bonding moment for her family, as her mother and sister also participated off-camera. Rosanna Pansino stated at one point in her podcast:

"Losing dad [......] And I thought over time, the sadness would fade, but [the] grief is always with me, it feels like it is permanently attached to me."

She further celebrated her father’s life, recalling his wisdom and rebellious spirit that continues to inspire her. Rosanna Pansino assured listeners that future episodes of Rodiculous will explore lighter topics and feature guest interviews over brunch.

Rosanna Pansino grew up in Seattle, Washington, and suffered from dyslexia, which she has spoken about as a significant challenge she overcame in her career. Her rise to fame began with her YouTube channel series Nerdy Nummies, launched in 2011, which combined her love for baking and geek culture.

The series became a major success, leading her to win awards like the Shorty Award and multiple Streamy nominations.

Beyond YouTube, she has ventured into various fields. Pansino authored the Nerdy Nummies Cookbook, which became a New York Times bestseller and Baking All Year Round. She also hosts and judges TV shows, such as HBO Max’s Baketopia and Netflix’s Nailed It!.

In addition, Rosanna Pansino frequently collaborates with her sister, Molly Lu, bringing a personal touch to her content that resonates with her global audience.

The Rodiculous podcast is available on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback