"I don't want to say his name": DDG says BruceDropEmOff isn't relevant enough as streamers' feud reignites 

Streamers Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" and Darryl "PontiacMadeDDG" have been feuding following multiple instances of back-and-forth online slander. Examples from May 2023 show BruceDropEmOff aiming at DDG during a Discord-streamed conversation, ridiculing Darryl's subscriber count and critically claiming he had a gay stylist.

Adin Ross even got involved, expressing an interest in sponsoring $200,000 for a boxing match between the two. That being said, the match never came to fruition, and tensions between the two streamers remain.

In May 2025, during Twitch megastar Kai Cenat's Streamer University initiative, DDG, who participated as a professor, fought one of the streamer-students with boxing gloves after the latter reportedly played a BruceDropEmOff song while he was teaching a class.

On June 11, 2025, Bruce was seen on stage at a rap performance in Atlanta, and while he was there, he received a series of "F**k DDG" chants from the crowd. In response, Darryl, while live, claimed that he would only speak on his fellow streamer if the "numbers" showed that it was worth doing so:

"If y'all put that ni**a on my [X] again, until I see numbers that's worth beefin' with, I don't want to say his name... Until I see numbers that's benificial to me, I won't speak about him, ok, y'all? So stop."

"You're getting banned if you bring that ni**a in my sh*t": DDG speaks on BruceDropEmOff following the Atlanta incident

In a stern tone, Darryl stated that he would not tolerate any mentions of BruceDropEmOff's name within his community:

"You're getting banned if you bring that ni**a in my sh*t. Point blank, period. Alright? Don't forget, I am the admin. Show me numbers before I respond."

After an associate of DDG mentioned the "concert" incident in Atlanta, the streamer pointed out that it wasn't a matter of concern, especially because of the audience size:

"(He at a concert, [and ni**as was] sayin' f**k you) Ni**a who gives a f**k!? It was fifty ni**as in there. Who cares."

At the concert, amidst the "F**k DDG" chants, Bruce can be seen laughing, sticking his ear out as he entertained the commotion.

