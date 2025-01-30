Ice Poseidon and ABZ confronted by Japanese police after Kick streamers pick orange from street

Controversial Kick streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon" faced a rather troubling situation after he and fellow streamer ABZ were confronted by local police during their ongoing IRL tour in Japan. At one point in Ice Poseidon's stream, the duo was seen plucking an orange while strolling.

However, this act ended up provoking a complaint, resulting in cops arriving at the scene to confront the group. Naturally, the language barrier did complicate things in the beginning. However, the streamers carried a translating device. One of the cops managed to communicate the issue to the streamers:

"As expected, a video was reported that showed him (ABZ) eating a mandarin orange and throwing it."

Another translated message was heard through one of the streamer's broadcasts:

"I would like the two of them to come to the police station and tell us a little bit about it."

Littering is considered illegal in Japan. The situation involving the Kick streamers was alleged to be something similar. At one point, 14 officers were allegedly examining the situation. Sam Pepper, another streamer, reacted to this by stating:

"There are super hard pressed about the cameras....14 police? 14 for one orange?"

Not the first instance of Ice Poseidon being criticized during his IRL Japan tour

Ice Poseidon, one of the biggest IRL streamers on Kick, is currently traveling through various locations in Japan. His actions during the trip have sparked significant criticism.

In one such incident, the streamer encouraged some local creators, who have limited English proficiency, to say something offensive about the Yakuza (Japan’s organized crime syndicates). He specifically urged the female creators to use the 'F-word' while speaking about them:

The Kick streamer previously had a run-in with the police during his trip to Thailand (2023). The streamer had allegedly been seen cross-dressing and performing a lap dance in a hotel, which led to the manager reportedly expelling him and his friends from the establishment. The police later detained them.

Japan has had its share of notorious streamers from the U.S. Johnny Somali, the controversial Kick streamer, became infamous for instances of harassment, racism, and offensive jokes during his stay. Eventually, he was arrested and reportedly deported.

