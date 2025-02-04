"In the middle of a park": Kai Cenat reveals his girlfriend organized a special dinner for him after his return from the Grammys

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently uploaded a video on Snapchat revealing a wholesome dinner set up by his girlfriend, Gabrielle Alayah, in the middle of a park. The streamer had returned after attending the WWE Royal Rumble event as well as the Grammys award ceremony, both of which took place on February 2, 2025.

In the video, Kai can be heard describing the surprise dinner set up by his girlfriend in his hometown:

"I come back to Atlanta, I'm in the middle of a park. Gigi (Gabrielle) telling me blindfold. What? What the hell did I come to? This is crazy!"

Kai Cenat shows off surprise dinner with girlfriend following his appearance at Grammys and WWE Royal Rumble event

Kai Cenat announced his relationship during his Mafiathon 2 marathon, in December 2024. His girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah has since made many special gifts for him, which he often shows off to his audience.

During Mafiathon 2, owing to Kai Cenat's poor physical health at the time, his girlfriend decided to gift him thirty pictures featuring inspirational messages to ensure he could get through the subathon. He was also seen posing alongside her during her birthday party, wearing a huge grin on his face throughout.

Now, in his Snapchat story, the streamer could be heard describing the items prepared by Gabrielle Alayah for dinner in a tent she had set up in the middle of the park:

"Good Mac 'n Cheese, good eats! Speaker! Fire! There's real candles! Oh my gosh!"

Twitch streamer Tylil recently claimed that his communication with Kai Cenat has deteriorated ever since the latter entered a relationship. While expressing his good wishes for Kai Cenat's relationship, Tylil claimed that the Twitch star does not answer his phone like he "used to".

