"Is it on Anisa's husband?": Fans react as Ethan Klein announces he's releasing "controversial" Content Nuke video

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has announced that he will release a new Content Nuke video, which is expected to be "controversial" in nature. During the 160th episode of the H3 Show, Klein revealed that the second Content Nuke will be released on Thursday, June 19, 2025, on his h3h3Productions YouTube channel.

He said:

"I am proud to announce that tomorrow, bearing some unfathomably bad luck, will be... the video is done. Tomorrow, the second nuke is dropping. The video is done, and I'm happy with it. It came out good, and let me tell you something, this thing..."

Describing the upcoming video as a "different type of weaponry," Klein disclosed that it will be 22 minutes long. He added:

"I'll tell you - it's 22 minutes long and it's a different type of... It's a different weaponry than the first one. It's just a whole different combat system. There's never been a video like this in YouTube history, I'll say that. Nothing like this has ever dropped. Well, it's definitely going to be controversial. I mean, I'm not showing dead bodies, although there might be some metaphorical dead bodies after this."

Fans had a lot to say about Ethan Klein's announcement, with some wondering if the Content Nuke video would feature Ian "iDubbbz."

"Is it on Anisa’s husband?" Redditor u/ClearSightss asked.

"Big news for the unemployed," Redditor u/Lephus- remarked.

"Sloptubbers eating well, already two months of almost daily idubbz-H3H3-Hasan slap fights. Will this one carry them through the summer?" Redditor u/RedNog commented.

"This will affect Hasan's career just as much as the first nuke. So not much at all," Redditor u/Massive-Acadia6759 wrote.

"I can't believe it" - Asmongold reacts to Ethan Klein's announcement of second Content Nuke video

Just Chatting Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on Ethan Klein's announcement. Expressing his surprise that the podcaster decided to release another Content Nuke video, the former OTK (One True King) member stated:

"A second... no! No! There's going to be a second Content Nuke. Damn! Oof! There it is. Oh! 'Is it a kinetic video?' Yeah, it might be. Bro, bro, another video. Oh, my god! Another f**king video! I can't believe it."

In addition to Asmongold, YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" has commented on Ethan Klein's announcement. In an X post, the content creator stated that the second Content Nuke video is "certainly going to change YouTube without a doubt."

