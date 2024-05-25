IShowSpeed asks South Korean influencer for kiss while celebrating FA Cup goal

Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" went to watch the FA Cup final with his South Korean "girlfriend" Amy Flamy. The cup is being held in London and the pair are supporting Manchester United in a match against Manchester City. As Man United scored their second goal in the 39th minute, the two could be seen cheering in excitement. Darren took this opportunity to ask Amy for a celebratory kiss.

He could be heard asking the South Korean influencer:

"Oh my god! (inaudible) Best day ever! Oh my god Amy, you should kiss me! Do it! Do it! We just scored! Do it, we just scored!"

Unfortunately for Darren, however, Amy could not hear the creator's requests over the roaring sound of the crowd present at the stadium. She asked him:

"What? Do what? What? Do what? I can't hear you!"

IShowSpeed and South Korean influencer Amy Flamy watch the FA Cup Final together in London

Expand Tweet

Darren is known for his streams in different countries, with him going to Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Portugal, Japan, Scotland, and India, among others. The creator was recently hosting IRL streams of his experiences in locations all over South Korea and showcased him having numerous interactions with his fans in the country.

IShowSpeed and Amy Flamy met while the creator was doing a tour of the country. Amy is a well-known social media figure in her own right, with over 907,000 followers on TikTok.

This is not their first date either, with them going on adventures together in different parts of South Korea. Their affinity has continued even after the creator left the country, with the pair going together to watch the FA Cup final being held at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Continuing his trend of visiting different locations around the globe, IShowSpeed had recently hinted at his plans to visit Nepal, stating that many of the individuals in his fanbase wanted the creator to go there. Without giving a specific date, the creator stated that he had "locked in" a date to go to the country and that he would visit it later in 2024.