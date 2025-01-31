IShowSpeed challenges Kai Cenat to the upcoming flag football game organized by the NFL

Streaming megastars Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed have been going back and forth lately. Recently, Cenat called out Speed, suggesting a potential WWE appearance from them. Considering the two have often collaborated, the NFL is pitting the streamers against each other in a flag football match, just a day before the Super Bowl.

The announcement was made via a social media post on the official NFL social media account. To set the scene, the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell, called up IShowSpeed in a scripted bit. In the call, Goodell extended an invite to the streamer for a game of flag football:

"I was just watching your stream, and it got me thinking, ('Yo! Watchu thinking?', asked IShowSpeed) We're hosting a flag football game down in New Orleans, and it's going to be streamed on YouTube ('Okay!', said Speed with enthusiasm) We're looking for two of the best to be part of this game."

Instantly, Speed knew who he would challenge:

And I can challenge whoever I want? Alright bet, I challenge Kai Cenat. When is it? ('February 8th, in New Orleans. The day before the Super Bowl', said Roger) Okay, let's do it, I'm locked ('I'll see you down in New Orleans').

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed set to match up against each other in a flag football match right before the Super Bowl

This matchup is part of the Super Bowl LIX festivities, with IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat leading their respective teams in the flag football game.

For context, Super Bowl LIX is set for February 9, 2025, at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show, with special guest SZA. Pregame performances include Jon Batiste singing the national anthem, and Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performing "America the Beautiful."

The city will host various fan events leading up to the game, such as the Super Bowl Experience presented by Panini, offering interactive games and autograph sessions. Now, Kai and Speed have become part of the festivities.

In another viral event, after a grueling 20-hour livestream and 79 consecutive losses, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat finally secured their first Fortnite-ranked victory.

