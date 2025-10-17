"IShowSpeed definitely winning this": Fans react to Streamer of the Year nominees for Esports Awards 2025

The Esports Awards has officially announced the nominees for this year's Streamer of the Year category. For those unaware, the prestigious awards ceremony, which honors esports figures, organizations, games, streamers, content creators, and more, is set to premiere on November 19, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.On October 16, 2025, the Esports Awards announced the nominees for the coveted Streamer of the Year category via a post on X, which included 12 content creators.Here's the list of streamers who have been nominated:Ibai LlanosKai CenatMarc &quot;Caedrel&quot; Robert Lamont Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; Watkins Jr.Payal &quot;PayalGaming&quot; DhaareMorgan &quot;Angry Ginge&quot; BurtwistleFelix &quot;xQc&quot; LengyelNicholas &quot;Jynxzi&quot; StewartNick &quot;FaZe Lacy&quot; FoscoMark &quot;Ohnepixel&quot; ZimmermannEmily &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; Xuechun ZhangCase &quot;CaseOh&quot; Dylan BakerReaders can vote for their favorite streamer by clicking here.Fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about this year's Streamer of the Year nominations for the Esports Awards 2025, with several X users believing IShowSpeed would take home the title:&quot;IShowSpeed definitely winning this.&quot; X user @Context2X wrote.&quot;Honestly feel like xqc tried a bit more this year not just Gamba, but speed is still unmatched with how far he goes to just provide content&quot; X user @Tradi3_ stated.&quot;Speed better clear this list like it’s a warm-up man’s been carrying the internet&quot; X user @rare_jemm remarked.Twitch streamer and member of OTK (One True King), Nick &quot;Nmplol,&quot; chimed in with his views, writing:&quot;ExtraEmily is the greatest streamer to walk this earth.&quot; Nmplol said.One community member stated that CaseOh deserves to win the award:&quot;Stream of the year right here. CASEOH. The dude literally streams outside everytime his internet goes out. People can say “Kai should be cause he got 1 million subs and his university was a hit” Kai doesn’t stream as much as Caseoh does.&quot; X user @AzraelEvan_ commented.Who won the Streamer of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2024?During the Esports Awards 2024, Mexican Twitch streamer Samantha &quot;Rivers&quot; Rivera Treviño was named Streamer of the Year. She was nominated along with Jynxzi, Kai Cenat, Ibai, Cody &quot;Clix,&quot; IShowSpeed, CaseOh, xQc, Caedrel, Victor &quot;Coringa,&quot; and Alexandre &quot;Gaules.&quot;Rivers' award win became a hot topic of conversation in streaming and content creation communities, with Twitch and Kick star Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; claiming that she won because she is a woman, adding that she was &quot;obviously a diversity pick.&quot;