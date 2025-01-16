  • home icon
  IShowSpeed thanks KFC employee in Ecuador during IRL stream

IShowSpeed thanks KFC employee in Ecuador during IRL stream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jan 16, 2025 21:48 GMT
IShowSpeed visited a KFC store during his IRL stream in Ecuador (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
IShowSpeed visited a KFC store during his IRL stream in Ecuador (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" was recently seen thanking a KFC employee after eating a meal prepared by the latter while hosting an IRL stream in Ecuador. To those unaware, the 19-year-old streamer has been hosting IRL live streams while touring countries in South America for the past few days, having already covered Guatemala and Colombia.

In a clip of his wholesome interaction with the employee, IShowSpeed can be seen taking a bite out of a fried chicken wing, before approaching and dapping up the cashier. With the crowd cheering in the background, the streamer exclaimed:

"Thank you! That's what the hell I'm talking about, Ecuador!... That's what I'm talking about, Ecuador! That is a fried chicken wing! That is fried chicken right there!"
"Was it really that good": Fans react as IShowSpeed thanks KFC worker after trying out a chicken wing in Ecuador

IShowSpeed has become popular in streaming circles owing to his extensive tours, which he has previously organized in Europe and Southeast Asia. After completing his Red Dead Redemption 2 marathon broadcast, the streamer has set his sights on completing an IRL streaming tour of South America.

Speed had previously announced the countries he would be visiting as part of this tour, including Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile. In total, he will visit nine countries as part of his tour of the region.

Many users have been reacting to the clip of IShowSpeed trying out the KFC food item in Ecuador, with some questioning if the meals provided by the American fast food chain in other countries are different than those in the United States:

"Kfc in other countries > kfc in America," wrote X user @zenubiz
"Do all kfcs use the same recipe or is there tweaks depending on the country," wrote X user @cykuba2g
"Was it really that good," wrote X user @jxtbychanxx

Despite visiting just three countries so far, Speed has already started making headlines. The streamer recently performed his signature backflip atop a hand sculpture in the mountains of Guatemala.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
