"It's gone too far": Twitch streamer Marlon opens up about eye injury, says medical professionals don't know if it'll get better

Twitch streamer Marlon Lundgren Garcia, aka Mar3lg, has opened up about an eye injury he recently suffered. The Swedish content creator, who just moved to the United States, has amassed over 300,000 followers on his channel on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

On April 22, 2025, Marlon went live for about half an hour, wearing an eye patch, and explained to his audience that he had visited an urgent care center after experiencing extreme discomfort in his eye.

He was straightforward about his diagnosis, stating that the medical professionals who examined his eye were unable to determine whether it would get better:

"Long story short, we get to the end of it. And they're [doctors] like, 'For now we are just going to give you this. But we genuinely don't know if it's going to get better or not.' They couldn't tell because it was that bad, pretty much. And it's gone too far kind of a thing, you know?"

Marlon does not blame anybody for what happened to his eye

On his April 22 Twitch broadcast, Marlon explained how he had been dealing with eye issues over the past two days. He stated that he woke up with red eyes two days ago, but they seemed to improve as the day progressed. However, the next day, his right eye became severely red.

The streamer said:

"I woke up that one day and my eye was like super, super red. And then I was like f**k it, chat, I am not one to just go to the doctors. I'm like, f**k it, it will work itself out. That was in the left eye. It kind of went over that day, I woke up the next day, bro, and it was my right eye, and it was fully red.

"I couldn't stream because it hurt so much, my eye was just shutting slowly."

The pain ultimately forced him to seek medical help:

"It just got worse and worse by the day, I could barely open my eye for real. So I go to, I go to Urgent Care. I was like, I'm just going to pay it."

It was there that Marlon informed the medical professionals that a Gorilla Glue incident might be the cause of the pain in his eye, and they quickly provided him with assistance:

"I explained to her how I think the gorilla glue from that day, now I am not saying this is anyone's, this is not anybody's fault. I think it's my fault when I was touching my eye when I probably should not have been touching my eye. And I told her that, and she was like, 'You got to get to the doctor real quickly.'"

In related news, AMP's Agent 00 recently suffered an eye injury while practicing martial arts on stream and had to visit a doctor for treatment.

