"It's a sh**ty reality": VTuber Ironmouse slams those calling her chronic illness a "gimmick"

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has slammed her critics for labeling her chronic illness a "gimmick." Ironmouse is one of the most popular Twitch streamers and a leading figure in the Virtual YouTube community. She has over 2.3 million followers on Twitch. Those who have kept close tabs on the streamer will know that she has previously spoken about having an autoimmune disease.

Ad

For those unaware, the VTuber suffers from a rare medical condition called Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID). She took to her X profile on March 2, 2025, firing back at those who carry a dismissive attitude toward her condition. She wrote:

"Being chronically ill is not a gimmick or a trend or a trait that is owned by anyone. its a sh**ty reality many of us have to live with and we should feel comfortable and safe in our own communities to be able to share that part of our life if we choose to talk about it."

Ad

Trending

Ironmouse talks about her medical condition (Image via X/@Ironmouse)

What is Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID)? Ironmouse's condition explained

Ironmouse, one of the most prominent VTubers on Twitch, recently spoke out against those making light of her illness. As previously mentioned, Ironmouse suffers from Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID). According to PrimaryImmune.org:

Ad

"Common variable immune deficiency (CVID), previously known as adult-onset hypogammaglobulinemia, is one of the most frequently diagnosed primary immunodeficiencies. It is characterized by low levels of serum antibodies, which cause an increased susceptibility to infection."

The VTuber has previously addressed the situation during her past streams, explaining that she regularly requires plasma infusions to manage her condition:

"I have CVID. It is a medical condition, it is a genetic immune disease. My body doesn't make antibodies to fight off infections or viruses so I have to get donated plasma from other humans every week to help."

Ad

Ad

She also has a port-a-cath in her chest. She said:

"Because of my medical issues, I'm on medicine all the time, so I have a port-a-cath on my chest and I always have medicines flowing in me."

Ironmouse was recently trending on X after challenging fellow Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren to create his own VTuber model. This was actually a forfeit from a challenge that took place in December 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback