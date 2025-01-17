"It's over for y'all": CaseOh gives his take on streamers trying to make a career as TikTok's US ban approaches

Popular internet personality Case "CaseOh" has spoken out about streamers trying to make a career as TikTok's ban approaches. For those unaware, TikTok is facing a potential ban in the United States following an oral hearing at the Supreme Court on January 10, 2025 (Friday) regarding ByteDance (the platform's Chinese parent company) selling off its US operations before January 19, 2025.

During a recent livestream, CaseOh stated that people who want to become streamers or YouTubers should "kiss their dreams goodbye" if TikTok is banned in the United States. He elaborated:

"I'm going to keep it a stack with y'all - look, if TikTok does get banned, and anybody in here is trying to be like a streamer or a YouTuber, you can kiss them dreams goodbye. I'm not going to lie. It's over for y'all. Y'all might as well try something else because bruh..."

CaseOh then noticed a live viewer's comment, stating that they "don't remember life without" the social media platform. In response, the Content Creator of the Year award winner remarked:

"What did you just say? 'I don't remember life without TikTok.' Okay, you need to relax! You need to calm down. Okay? It ain't that serious. Let's relax a little bit here. You know the people I do feel bad for? The people who, like, make a living off of TikTok and, like, run a business through TikTok. Yo, that's horrible! I can't believe that!"

Fans had a lot to say about CaseOh's opinions.

"People ate before TikTok they'll eat after TikTok. Discoverability is not limited to one app. There are people who just use Instagram. Or just use YouTube... It's definitely going to be how you market yourself. Everyone from AMP (Any Means Possible) came off YouTube," X user @Minn2x commented.

"I thought it was a joke where people are actually exaggerating this too much now," X user @gekoft remarked.

"He's right though, it's hard to stream nowadays, (and) hard to gain an audience," X user @iluvyougarren wrote.

MrBeast recently stated he had an "offer ready" to purchase TikTok after meeting with some billionaires

On January 15, 2025, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" went viral when he stated that he had an "offer ready" to purchase TikTok after meeting with some billionaires. While claiming that "America deserves" the video-sharing platform, the 26-year-old said:

"I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business! This is my lawyer right here. We have an offer ready for you. We want to buy the platform. America deserves TikTok. Give me a seat at the table, let me save this platform."

Kick, the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, eventually joined the fray, claiming to have "beat" MrBeast by displaying a business purchase letter of intent for TikTok dated January 13, 2025.

