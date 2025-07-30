  • home icon
  "It sucks to see": FaZe Adapt comments on Banks stepping down as FaZe Clan CEO after cryptocurrency scandal

"It sucks to see": FaZe Adapt comments on Banks stepping down as FaZe Clan CEO after cryptocurrency scandal

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:12 GMT
FaZe Adapt recently opined on the drama surrounding former FaZe Clan CEO Banks (Image via @scubaryan_/X)
FaZe Adapt recently opined on the drama surrounding former FaZe Clan CEO Banks (Image via @scubaryan_/X)

FaZe Clan member Alexander "Adapt" has given his two cents on the ongoing drama surrounding Richard "Banks," which has led to the latter deciding to resign from his position as CEO of FaZe Clan. Banks has become the subject of criticism online owing to his alleged involvement in a "pump-and-dump" style cryptocurrency scandal with the "MLG coin" that he had heavily promoted in the early months of 2025.

Having joined the organization in 2011, Adapt is one of the older generations of content creators within FaZe Clan. He commented on Banks' departure from the collective and expressed his disappointment regarding how the situation played out during a Twitch broadcast held on July 29, 2025, stating:

"It's also a thing where it's still going on... So it's hard to sit here and really speak on it in a serious way when it's not it's not handled yet. I mean, until you got something that you don't already know it sucks to see how it went down and how it unfolded."
"I'm confident and optimistic that we'll sort it out": FaZe Adapt comments on recent controversy involving Banks

After the allegations against Richard "Banks" emerged online, the former FaZe Clan CEO seemed to pin the blame on Kick star Adin Ross. Banks and Ross had held a collaborative broadcast in February 2025, with the pair discussing the "MLG coin" as well as other "meme coins" in it.

Subsequently, a screenshot showcasing Banks blaming Ross for the failure of the "MLG coin" went viral online, which prompted the latter to post on X to talk about the disappointment he felt over being accused of such a feat.

Now, despite all the drama surrounding the situation, FaZe Adapt has shared a positive outlook about the entire ordeal, stating that it presents an opportunity for the organization and its individuals to "grow and prosper":

"From my perspective, how I feel about it, you know, what I mean is over the thirteen years I've been in FaZe...there's been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of highs and lows, a lot of things that we've all went through, that I've went through individually, and every time we have gone through it and grown from it... I feel like this is not something that we don't get through and we don't, you know what I'm saying, like prosper and grow from."
Stating that the group will "handle it," Adapt continued:

"I mean, so I'm confident and optimistic that we'll sort it out and we'll handle it for now."

In other news, YouTube recently announced a new update to its profanity policy, with creators now being allowed to use profanity at the beginning of their videos without the risk of their content being demonetized.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
