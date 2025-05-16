"It was a way to make him smaller": xQc claims it was dumb of Adin Ross to delete his X community

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" has critiqued Adin Ross's decision to delete his X community. Adin Ross had supposedly made the decision as a way to "change, adapt, and mature." This came at a time when Adin Ross was aiming to improve his brand image and seek an unban on Twitch, where he was speculated to be shifting from Kick.

The streamer ended up staying with Kick and did not move to Twitch despite being banned there. Instead, he routinely collaborates with his fellow Twitch streamers and friends, something he was unable to do prior due to Twitch's anti-ban circumvention policies.

As per xQc, however, Adin Ross' decision to delete the X community was a "braindead one," with him stating:

"I think most people were pushing him to delete it 'cause it's just like, they know how big of an asset it is, and how important it is for the community or whatever, and it's just like a way to make him smaller. I think it's f**king stupid. I think it's just braindead that Adin did that."

"Adin got pressured to delete his community": xQc comments on Adin Ross deleting his X community

Adin Ross had deleted his X community, called AR Loyals, back in December 2024. The streamer had deleted it and stated that he was moving in the "right direction" at the time. Further, he had stated that he would focus "on change" and appreciated his audience for understanding the "healthy reasoning" behind the change.

Talking about the matter, xQc claimed that he saw a comment by streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" stating that Adin Ross had been "pressured" into deleting his community at the time:

"I saw some comment by Train like a while back saying that Adin got pressured to like, delete his community, shit like that."

HasanAbi had also hailed Adin Ross' decision to the delete the X community at the time, claiming that it was a "solid first step," while alleging that the community was full of "most freak-like Nazis."

