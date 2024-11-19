Johnny Somali could allegedly face more penalties in South Korea for using North Korean national anthem on Instagram

Controversial live streamer and content creator Johnny Somali seems to have courted problems in South Korea once again after YouTuber Legal Mindset pointed out that Somali had used the national anthem of North Korea, aka Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on his Instagram story.

The YouTuber alleged that Johnny Somali could face charges of up to seven years in prison for using the song while in South Korea, even though it was in an online space. The allegations come days after the streamer was indicted in the country for obstructing business and the controversy surrounding his actions with a war memorial in Seoul.

Johnny Somali could allegedly face charges for using North Korean propaganda amid his indictment in South Korea

In a post on X, YouTuber Legal Mindset claimed that Johnny Somali had used the national anthem of North Korea in one of his recent Instagram stories. Legal Mindset noted that his recent indictment on other charges increases the likelihood of his use of the DPRK song being flagged by the authorities.

The YouTuber also shared the alleged Instagram story, which has since been wiped from Johnny Somali's account. He wrote:

"This post by Johnny Somali could earn him additional charges of up to 7 years in South Korean prison, particularly as the eyes of Seoul prosecutors are now watching his every move."

Legal Mindset's allegation is supposedly based on South Korean National Security laws which reportedly prohibit the usage of anything that can be seen as symbolic of the North Korean regime. The YouTuber clarified this in a subsequent post on X while answering a question.

"South Korea's National Security Act - especially in light of his repeated use of DPRK propaganda in public places, both online and in person." wrote @TheLegalMindset on X.

For those wondering, Johnny Somali is currently stuck in South Korea and cannot leave as he is under criminal investigation. On top of the Statue of Peace controversy where the live streamer made headlines for disrespecting a war memorial and being indicted for obstructing a business with his shenanigans, he could also allegedly be facing charges for supposedly creating deepfake content.

Earlier, reports about Johnny Somali allegedly showcasing a deepfake edited video of his likeness kissing Kick streamer bongbong_IRL on his broadcast went viral last week. That said, he is currently facing trial only for disturbing the peace and hindering business at a Seoul store.

