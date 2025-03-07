Johnny Somali reportedly pleads guilty to charges after claiming he would make false plea of mental insanity in court

Controversial internet personality Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," has reportedly pled guilty to charges against him in a South Korean court. On March 7, 2025, YouTuber and lawyer Legal Mindset claimed that the content creator was an hour late on the first day of his trial. He also alleged that the 24-year-old and his lawyer had "no idea" about a new charge of business obstruction leveled against him.

Ad

For context, Johnny Somali has been accused of obstruction of business in South Korea, threatening to assault female streamers, drug usage, creating AI deepfakes of content creators, and violating the Railroad Act in the country.

Legal Mindset stated that Johnny Somali pleaded guilty to some of the charges. Here's what he said in a series of X posts:

"Ramsey's first day of trial just concluded, he was one hour late and came in with his roommate Hank. Both Ramsey's lawyer and Ramsey had no idea about the new charges so they pushed the next trial date for 3 weeks from today, April 9th.

Ad

Trending

"Johnny pled GUILTY to all the other charges (details on charges below). Ramsey was also clearly wearing Hank's white suit, which was wildly oversized but had an ebony - ivory vibe going on with Hank's black suit. He was also told twice to take off his MAGA hat."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Legal Mindset shared a one-minute-23-second update video on YouTube. He elaborated on which charges the content creator allegedly pleaded guilty to, saying:

"Plead guilty to all three of the original charges, that is, the first obstruction and the two minor Crimes Act violations. But the last obstruction, the new one that just came out this week, they had no idea. His lawyer didn't know. He didn't know. So, they have to schedule a whole new trial date, three weeks from now."

Ad

Ad

What did Johnny Somali say about making a false plea about mental insanity?

On March 6, 2025, a 40-second video from Johnny Somali's recent Parti livestream surfaced on X, in which he claimed that he would make a false plea about mental insanity in the South Korean court.

Stating that he would claim to have bipolar disorder, Johnny Somali remarked:

Ad

"When I go to the judge tomorrow, and say, 'Oh, I'm sorry. Oh! I'm mentally ill! I don't know what's going on! I have a bipolar disorder. I left my medication in America. I don't know what's happening. Your honor, please, please help me! I am a psychopath! I plead mentally insane.' And they say, 'Okay! Go home with a fine of $500.' What is this n***a going to say?!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnny Somali has yet to address the community after reportedly pleading guilty to the charges against him in South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback