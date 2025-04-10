Joshua Block, aka World of T-Shirts, deported from Dubai supposedly because of his criminal record

Streamer, TikToker, and internet personality Joshua Block, better known as "World of T-Shirts," got deported from Dubai, supposedly because of his criminal record. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, the content creator stated that he was deported from the United Arab Emirates at the immigration station, adding that he was scheduled to board the next flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport.

According to a screenshot shared by Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert, Block claimed to have been deported from Dubai due to his 2024 arrest. He wrote:

"I was deported from Dubai by immigration because of an arrest in 2024 for the subway incident I don't know how long they will hold me in the airport before I can come home but I got into Canada 3 times idk (I don't know) how this is a problem."

The streamer's update account on X, @JoshBlockUpdate, shared two Instagram posts in which he claimed that his deportation from the UAE was not the result of his arrest.

Expressing uncertainty about when he would be able to fly back to the United States, Joshua Block wrote:

"I got deported from UAE at immigrations they said they have no reason why they will put me in the next flight back to JFK. Update: it's not due to a past arrest for my deportation to UAE it's unknown why I can't ender Dubai or when i can fly home."

Joshua Block's now-deleted Instagram Posts, as shared by the streamer's update account on X (Image via @JoshBlockUpdate/X)

On April 10, 2025, the 23-year-old posted an Instagram video announcing his return to the United States. Claiming that he "may die" because of sleep deprivation, Joshua Block stated:

"I have been awake for almost 48 hours now. Honestly, I may die of sleep deprivation. Wish me luck."

Joshua Block, also known as "World of T-Shirts," online career briefly explored

Joshua Block is a well-known TikToker and content creator, best known for his IRL content. He has a large following on the ByteDance-owned video-sharing platform, with over 3.3 million followers on his channel.

The New Yorker has had his fair share of controversies. In June 2021, a video surfaced showing him throwing and stomping on a fish. In another instance, in 2024, the streamer launched a cryptocurrency meme coin known as the $BLOCK on the Solana blockchain, which lost a significant amount of value after its release.

Block's YouTube channel, @REALWorldofTShirts, has more than 22.3k subscribers as of this writing, where he last hosted a livestream two months ago with controversial internet personality Jason "Mr Based" Lubell Itzler.

