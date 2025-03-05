Kai Cenat announces upcoming appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Twitch megastar Kai Cenat will be breaking into network television with his late-night debut on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The streamer made this announcement live on a March 2, 2025, stream, excited to share this news with his audience. Cenat went on to express how unexpected this was for him and how he did not think his influence or "motion" would get him this far.

Ad

The Tonight Show is a late-night talk show that combines celebrity interviews, musical performances, and comedic sketches. It has also seen its fair share of internet celebrities. Notably, Twitch's most followed streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, has made multiple appearances chatting with Fallon.

Now, Kai Cenat will be joining Blevins on the list of Twitch streamers to grace The Tonight Show:

"Tomorrow, your boy is going to be on Jimmy Fallon. Chat! Tomorrow... Yes! I am going to be on Jimmy Fallon, I ain't gon' lie, I didn't think the motion could get this crazy y'all."

Ad

Trending

Kai Cenat to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Details explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat's appearance on the show is due on March 5, 2025, at the Rockefeller Center in New York City. The program airs at 11:35 /10:35 CST. Kai touched on this in his recent broadcast:

"Listen, it's tomorrow night, all y'all gotta do is go to the Jimmy Fallon website or the network and they'll tell you the schedule for when I get on, y'all probably going to see it anyways, somewhere."

Ad

Readers can access the schedule on the show's official website, which states that along with Cenat, the March 5 edition of the show will feature the panel of judges from American Idol – Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood – as well as American sports television personality Stephen A Smith.

Right after discussing his appearance on The Tonight Show, Kai Cenat announced he would hop on ESPN the following morning, on March 4:

"We gon' be on ESPN the next morning... we completing side missions."

Ad

These developments come on the heels of Cenat's recent achievements, including reclaiming his position as the most subscribed Twitch streamer during his Mafiathon 2 event, a continuous 30-day livestream that featured numerous celebrity guests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback