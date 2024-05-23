Kai Cenat displays list of defects in Jeep Trackhawk gifted to him by Adin Ross

Twitch star Kai Cenat took to his stream to showcase the list of faults in the Trackhawk gifted to him by Adin Ross. The list was sent to him by his mechanic and seemed to be extensive. It included showcasing various issues in the vehicle, including vital parts such as the headlight and taillights not working, as well as battery draw due to an aftermarket panel radio installation gone wrong.

The creator was gifted the Trackhawk by Adin Ross in January 2024 as a birthday present. After showing the text message of the list of defects to his audience on stream, Kai addressed Adin directly. While laughing, he stated:

"So, Adin, um, your Trackhawk is f**ked. Um?"

Kai Cenat displayed his mechanic's list of faults in the Trackhawk gifted to him by Adin Ross

Kai Cenat and Adin Ross are arguably the biggest creators on Twitch and Kick respectively, with both having a significant fanbase on their respective platforms. The two have shared an amicable relationship in the past, with Kai gifting Adin Ross two Audemars Piguet watches in October 2023 as a birthday present.

Adin Ross decided to return the favor by presenting Kai Cenat with a Trackhawk and a Richard Millie watch. However, the issues in the car were revealed by Kai's mechanic in an expansive text. The list included a variety of problems, ranging from battery complications to "valving issues." An excerpt from the message states:

"Peformed test for battery draw and found battery draw. Performed individual circuit test isolate problem at fuse #14 that is 12 volts all time fuse. Found aftermarket panel radio port hooked up to 12 volt circuit all time or lighter circuit. Rewired control panel to key on circuit only... Possible internal valving issue. Trying to contact airlift performance for support. Towing... Replaced battery."

In other news, Adin Ross recently came under fire for his homophobic rant against a viewer who was arguing with his friend and fellow streamer TrainwrecksTV. Adin addressed the individual using a homophobic slur and went as far as to ask them to "kill themselves".