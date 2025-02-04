Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed announce second Fortnite marathon for OG Season 2

On February 3, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat and YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" announced the return of their Fortnite marathon, playing OG Season 2. The latest season launched on January 31 and has brought new content since the popular streamers did the marathon for Season 1 in December 2024.

Like the first time, the second Fortnite marathon will feature Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed playing ranked Fortnite duos continuously until they score a win. The broadcast has been slated to start tomorrow, February 4, and viewers looking to watch the dynamic duo must either go to Kai's Twitch channel or Darren's YouTube channel at 4 pm ET (1 pm PT).

Kai Cenat announced the stream on his X account with a poster for the event while IShowSpeed shared the same on his Instagram story. Fans are naturally quite excited about the whole affair. Here are some general reactions to Kai's post on X.

"Oh we will be there," said @Liutauras.

"They just dont stop man. Non stop putting out the best content," wrote @nando17celtics.

Some even joked about how long the stream would last.

"They definitely missing the Super Bowl," claimed @Bigtiamnot.

"W 1 year stream," claimed @yoxics.

How long did it take for Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed to finish the Fortnite Marathon last time?

The return of OG game mode last year was a big draw for many older players to hop back on Fortnite, with live streamers like Myth tying their career changes such as his return to Twitch from YouTube to the release of Season 1.

While Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed may have made a name for themselves due to their IRL content and big collaborations, the two streamers are also known for video game broadcasts. Like this time, their first Fortnite marathon also had the stipulation about not ending without getting a win.

As famous streamers, the duo were subject to a lot of griefing with other players stream sniping them on many occasions despite warnings about Epic being ready to take action against such people. They even chose to disqualify the first win they got because stream snipers helped them.

In the end, it took more than 200 failed attempts and around 57 hours before Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed managed to get a legitimate win in the ranked mode and effectively finish their Fortnite marathon. The stream was quite a success, with sources reporting it garnered over 5.3 million watch hours.

