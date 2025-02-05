Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed claim stream snipers could go to jail before starting their Fortnite marathon

Before starting their collaborative Fortnite marathon, Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" cautioned their audience that any stream snipers could face jail time if they were caught in real life. The duo kicked off the broadcast on February 4, 2025.

The threat of legal consequences this time was more serious than the pair's warnings during their first Fortnite marathon in December 2024, when they were playing OG Season 1. At the time, they had mentioned that Epic Games would take swift action against stream snipers trying to interfere with their gameplay. However, this time, the duo made it clear that authorities could take legal action.

Before they began playing, Cenat stated:

"Stream snipers, you guys can go to jail in real life if you stream snipe us in the game. So, if the police in real life find out you are stream sniping, you could go to jail."

IShowSpeed agreed with Cenat and added that the pair had been in communication with law enforcement. He claimed that the Epic accounts of the offenders would be "automatically detained":

"Yes, yes, yes. And we are in contact with the authorities so if any kid, if any of you all try to stream snipe, your accounts will be automatically detained."

People are taking bets on whether Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed will be able to finish their Fortnite marathon on first day

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat announced their second Fortnite marathon only a couple of days ago, and the rules remained unchanged. The challenge would only be completed if they won in OG Season 2 ranked mode. Although it might sound simple, their last attempt at the marathon took them 57 hours and more than 200 failed tries before securing a legitimate victory.

The reason for their strong warning about stream sniping holds merit, considering Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed had dealt with numerous people griefing their game during their first marathon. In fact, they had to cancel one of their wins because they had received unwanted help from other players who were disrupting their gameplay.

As the Fortnite marathon kicked off, people started placing bets on whether the two streamers would be able to finish it before the first day ended.

A screenshot from Polymarket’s betting page, titled "Will Kai and Speed win Fortnite today?," was shared on social media, showing favorable odds for those betting on a victory, which suggests that most bets are leaning toward them not completing it.

