Kai Cenat reveals trailer for upcoming video game titled Escaping Agent

On November 15, 2024, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat revealed the trailer for Escaping Agent, an upcoming horror video game that features the likeness of his fellow AMP member Din "Agent 00." He dropped the preview on the 15th day of his Mafiathon 2 marathon stream in front of a crowd of people inside his home theater.

Cenat even pretended that it was the release of some AAA title and thanked random game publishers:

"I have a trailer ready for you guys, let me go ahead and pull it up on stream for the viewers at home. And I just want to say thank you Sony, thank you Rockstar, thank you Microsoft for making this possible. Without you all this would not be possible. Okay, let's go ahead and get to the game trailer."

While not much is evident from the trailer, Escaping Agent seems to be a horror title set inside the AMP house with Easter eggs for regular viewers to find.

"We might stream the court case": Agent 00 threatens to sue Kai Cenat for using his likeness in the video game Escaping Agent

While fans were quite impressed with the trailer for Escaping Agent, Agent 00 himself had a different reaction. The Twitch streamer called up Kai Cenat and said he would take him to court and sue him for using his likeness if the game does not turn out to be good.

In a clip that has garnered a lot of attention on social media, Agent 00 told Cenat in a phone call:

"I am about to play the game. If this sh**t is a**, we will fight it out in court. You used my face on this sh*t. We will go toe-to-toe in court ni**a, I am going to live stream that sh*t, and I am going to get all the funds ni**a, how about that?"

In response, Kai Cenat told Agent 00:

"You trying to sue me ni**a? How, why?"

Agent 00 explained that Escaping Agent had his likeness and advised Cenat to check his mail:

"Because you used my face in the game Mr. Cenat. So I'll play this sh*t, and I am going to say this though. You know what bro, check your mail. Just check your mail, that's all I've got to say. When you get back home, check your mail gang."

He then turned to FaZe Lacy, who was with him during the call, and announced:

"I am suing that ni**a. We might stream the court case."

Kai Cenat has been on a roll this year, with multiple high-profile collaborations and his Mafiathon 2 marathon bagging him nominations at the Streamer Awards 2024.

While Cenat has revealed the trailer for Escaping Agent, it is unclear when the game will be playable for the public.

