Kick streamer HSTikkyTokky shares photo of his bloodied face after getting "jumped" by group of men

Kick streamer Harrison "HSTikkyTokky" shared a photo on X of his blood-covered face after he was allegedly "jumped" by a group of five men. Within the post, he claimed that he was making a trip to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The streamer stated the men ambushed him for no apparent reason other than to attain a video of the encounter.

Ad

Sharing the post on X On December 2, 2024, HSTikkyTokky wrote:

"On way to hospital now … don’t know why people are so jealous of clout/money. 5 brummy lads pulled up on me & bottled for absolutely no reason , got some stupid video and literally 0.5 inch from blinding me… KMT"

HSTikkyTokky shares image of his injuries face after being ambushed by unknown men

Controversial Kick personality HSTikkyTokky seems to have gotten involved in trouble yet again after being ambushed by five men, leaving him with a pretty gnarly injury near his eye. The streamer claimed that the injury was only half an inch away from blinding him completely in one eye.

Ad

Trending

This post from HSTikkyTokky comes days after he claimed through a post that he was going to turn himself in to the authorities following their releasing a public appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.

Supposedly, HSTikkyTokky was wanted by the Surrey Police for failing to appear for court dates concerning several "driving offenses" that he allegedly committed. In response, the streamer claimed he had never driven a car in his life and thus denied the allegations.

Ad

HSTikkyTokky is often known to be associated with Adin Ross, who is currently away from streaming after being banned from Kick. Ross recently stated that he was "coming home" while conversing with FaZe member Nick "Lacy" — this has given rise to speculations that he may be returning to Twitch once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback