Kick streamer N3on makes the news after livestreaming in Philadelphia with famous rapper

Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" recently made headlines after hosting a broadcast with Skrilla. The collaboration between the streamer and the rapper attracted a large crowd of fans, leading to law enforcement authorities being notified and called onto the scene. The incident took place in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The broadcast was held on February 25, 2025. Beforehand, information about the stream was posted on X, which was circulated and eventually led to a large gathering at the meetup location.

Kick streamer N3on's meeting with Skrilla causes massive gathering in Philadelphia

N3on is known for hosting IRL broadcasts on Kick and is one of the most prominent content creators on the platform. The 20-year-old streamer gained popularity after becoming affiliated with Kick star Adin Ross, with the two often making appearances on each other broadcasts.

The Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia has been labeled as "Zombieland" by some, owing to a high drug usage rate and an ongoing opioid crisis in the area. The extent of this crisis in Kensington is evident through drug users using substances openly in the area at times, often giving off a “zombie-like” appearance.

At the scene of the meet-up of rapper Skrilla and N3on, officers from the Philadelphia Police Department eventually made an appearance in patrol cars to break up the massive crowd.

N3on had recently claimed that he was attempting to fix his public image. He also revealed that he had hired a public relations representative to help him with this, and even labeled the experience a "PR journey".

Eventually, N3on turned his attention to the chat messages being sent in by his audience in reaction to his announcement, many of which were inappropriate and focused on the N3on's new PR representative lady. Upon realizing the content of the messages, N3on proceeded to call out the members of his audience.

