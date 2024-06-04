KSI calls Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT after Lionel Messi releases energy drink similar to PRIME

In an Instagram story, YouTuber Olajide "JJ" also popularly known as KSI called popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo the "GOAT." This came as a reaction toward the new energy drink launched by Lionel Andrés Messi. He also mentioned streamer Darren Watkins Jr aka Speed in the story due to Speed's love and support for Ronaldo. JJ wrote that Speed was indeed right about the popular football star. The story was captioned:

"Speed was right, he is the goat."

Another story KSI posted on his Instagram consisted of a snippet from The Breakfast Club. He essentially suggested how Messi's new drink was completely copied from Prime. The clip had a rapper say:

"He copied my whole f***ing flow! Word for word, bar for bar."

An unofficial Sidemen updates X account posted JJ's take where lots of fans reacted to the new drink by Messi as well as JJ calling him out for copying the packaging of PRIME.

Lionel Messi releases drink brand Mas+ which looks like PRIME by KSI and Logan Paul

Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi recently launched his hydration drink brand named Mas or Mas+. On June 4, 2024, Messi posted a photo of his family holding the new drink bottles and packaging in their hands. He also posted a video of him training and drinking the newly launched brand and mentioned him being the founder in the post's caption. It said:

"We created @masbymessi because I wanted a drink that I could share and enjoy with my family, friends and teammates. I want to thank my family for joining me on this journey as a founder of Más+."

Since the launch, many fans have spoken about how similar the drink's packaging looks to the brand Prime by KSI and Logan Paul. Prime was launched back in January 2022 and caused quite a stir in the community due to past differences between Logan Paul and KSI.

Both Prime and Mas+ can be seen as having similar-looking colorful bottles and unique flavors. Below is a side-by-side comparison of the packaging.

Comparison between Prime and Mas+ (Images via drinkprime.com & masbymessi.com)

In an interview with JJ in April 2024, the YouTuber confirmed that Prime Hydration had met its target of being worth $1 billion.