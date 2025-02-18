Lacy almost breaks down on stream after FaZe Clan seemingly forgot his birthday

FaZe Clan's Nick "Lacy" Fosco recently turned 22. The streamer was born on February 18, 2003, and in celebration of his birthday, he streamed on Twitch, spending time with his viewers. His fellow clan members, however, were seemingly nowhere in sight, and their absence had a visible impact on the streamer, who was upset that his friends did not show up.

Nick came in with the new wave of FaZe content creators, stemming from the organization's 2024 reboot, which featured an overhaul, reducing the roster to 14 core members to realign the group's vision and content direction. Among the new entries were Rani "Stable Ronaldo", Silky, Plaqueboymax, and Jason "Jasontheween".

In a sad moment, Lacy, who believed his friends were playing a prank on him, called out for his buddies to appear. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the streamer was left alone with his chatbox:

"Alright guys, joke's over! You guys can come in now! Ron! Silky! Jason! Adapt!.. Well, at least I have you guys, right chat?"

On his birthday stream, Nick peaked at over 25,000 live viewers in a stream that lasted just about six hours. During the broadcast, he attained a little over 1,100 followers, bringing his overall follower count to nearly 1.17 million.

Trainwreckstv donates $26,000 to Lacy's community as a birthday treat

Even though his friends couldn't make it, Lacy's fellow streamer, Tyler "Trainwreckstv" donated a generous $26,000 as part of the birthday special. Nick expressed how important this gesture was, especially considering he was virtually alone on a day meant for him:

"You guys don't understand how much that means to me, 'cuz it's been my birthday, no one's here. I'm literally alone."

The fact that this was the only gift the streamer received made the moment all the more special:

"No one got me a gift, and Train just gives me money for my birthday...Train just gave away $26,000 to you guys bro. That's crazy."

The chatbox flooded with "W Train" messages when Nick made this announcement, clearly a highlight from his birthday broadcast.

In related news, Lacy has expressed dissatisfaction with how FaZe Clan treated him, alleging unfairness and announcing plans to establish a new organization.

