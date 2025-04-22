"Like you're above us": Agent 00 in disbelief after being kicked out of a supermarket while streaming

Popular Twitch streamer Din "Agent 00" was kicked out of a Publix supermarket during his April 21, 2025, livestream, and his interaction with the employee asking him to leave has gone viral on social media after clips of the moment were shared on X. In the short video, Din gets very upset with the store representative's conduct towards him and his team, who were filming while getting groceries.

At one point, Agent 00 insinuated to the employee that he could have been more polite with him and said:

"I don't know you ni**a. Why not just say, 'Excuse me?' What am I doing right now?"

The Publix employee replied, stating that filming was not allowed inside the store:

"It's not allowed, that's the issue."

Agent 00 maintained that even if that is the case, the conversation could have been nicer, and claimed that the employee was acting like he was "above" them:

"No, no, look. But there is a nice way to say it. You told me to skedaddle. Bro, you're telling me you don't need my business like you're above us. We're the ones who make this possible, man. Your jobs don't exist without customers coming in here and buying things."

Publix employee told Agent 00 that they don't need his business

The clip of a Publix employee confronting Agent 00 is from the Twitch streamer's April 21 marathon broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform. The AMP-affiliated creator and his team had popped by one of the stores while streaming to buy groceries when the employee came in and said:

"Fellas, you all know the drill."

This took Agent 00 by surprise, who asked him to clarify what he meant. That is when the store representative told him that streaming and filming in the store was not allowed, and claimed that they had talked about it in the past:

"I said all of you know the drill. None of this (pointing to the cameras). We've already talked about this before."

The Twitch streamer was taken aback and insinuated that he doesn't remember meeting the employee. In an attempt to make a case for them to stream, Agent 00 claimed that he has generated a lot of business for other stores like Walmart through his streams:

"No cap, I probably gave Walmart thousands and thousands of business this month."

Timestamp 18:36:34

However, the store employee was not having it and outright told him that they don't "need business":

"No we are good on that, we are good. We don't need business, we've got plenty."

An exasperated Agent 00 turned to look at the camera and told his audience that the man was saying Publix doesn't need their business. The streamer added that he wouldn't be buying anything from the store before confronting the man:

"Bro, he said Publix don't need y'all's business, bro. Not buying anything from this store."

The clip of their interaction has gone viral on social media, with @DramaAlert's post about the issue garnering over a million impressions within a day.

