Lil Yachty says some streamers are bigger than rappers and calls Kai Cenat the "Drake of streaming"

Lil Yachty was on the January 30, 2025, episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and said that some streamers are bigger than rappers. Furthermore, the rapper even called the popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat the "Drake of streaming" while giving props to others such as xQc, IShowSpeed, Plaqueboymax, and Adin Ross.

Shannon Sharpe has had streamers like IShowSpeed on his podcast before, and on his most recent one with the rapper Lil Yachty, asked him a question comparing live streamers and rappers. Sharpe asked:

"Streamers vs rappers. Are streamers bigger than rappers now?"

The rapper answered:

"Absolutely! Some of them."

Lil Yachty then elaborated on his answer after being pressed by Shannon Sharpe and name-dropped Twitch, YouTube, and Kick streamers like Kai Cenat:

Trending

"Kai is, Kai is. Kai and Speed are. And you know, QVC, QXC [referring to xQc]. Like a couple of streamers, not all of them. Adin Ross is pretty big too, Adin Ross is bigger than a lot of streamers."

Expand Tweet

Shannon Sharpe then asked him to compare Kai Cenat to a rapper, asking if is he comparable to Drake:

"Let me ask you a question. If you were to compare Kai to a rapper, who is he? Is he Drake?"

Lil Yachty then outright claimed Kai Cenat was the Drake of streaming:

"Of streaming? Absolutely! Absolutely, he is the Drake of streaming."

Lil Yachty praises FaZe Clan's Plaqueboymax for his music and suggests streamers present their authentic selves while rappers are fake

Expand Tweet

After comparing Kai Cenat with Drake, Lil Yachty went on to praise FaZe Clan member and Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax. The rapper claimed he was a big fan of the streamer and said:

"You got Plaqueboymax who is killing it right now bro, Plaqueboymax is like, I haven't met him yet, but like I'm a big fan. And we kind of connect in the same way, connect through FaZe Clan and he's just like, really canon young black dude."

He also praised Plaqueboymax's music:

"And he's just doing his thing and he loves music and he's putting it on for the underground culture in a different way, in a different light. He's killing it."

Lil Yachty concluded his comparison between rappers and streamers by claiming that there are many "fake personas" in rap while streamers are just themselves in front of their computers:

"I appreciate these kids just going in front of their computers and being themselves. You know rap is a lot of fake personas a lot of fake, right? Like streamers are just them. It's just, 'That's who I am. This is who I am.' They could be a little corny sometimes, a little cheesy. But that's just them, you know? And that's just what it is."

Lil Yachty has been collaborating with content creators for some time and was one of the many celebrities to make an appearance on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 2 marathon Twitch stream.

Clips of the rapper's appearance on MrBeast's Beast Games on Prime Video also went viral after the fifth episode dropped earlier this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback