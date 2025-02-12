"Losing both of your parents is not easy": Plaqueboymax sends condolences to FaZe Banks after the death of his mother

One of the first things FaZe Clan member Plaqueboymax did during his Twitch stream on February 11, 2025, was to offer condolences to FaZe Banks over the death of his mother. For context, on February 10, 2025, the FaZe Clan CEO announced via a statement on X that his mother had died.

Plaqueboymax took a moment to acknowledge the loss and encouraged his chat to show love to FaZe Banks as he navigates this challenging time:

"Before anything else, RIP to Banks' mom. His mom passed away. Just want to acknowledge that. Make sure to show some love, let me get a RIP in the chat, you feel me? He's been dealing with a lot. Like, Banks has been dealing with a lot, bro."

He also noted that FaZe Banks has now lost both of his parents and urged his audience to send prayers his way:

"If you all don't know, his dad also passed away I think a couple, I think a little while ago. Like, a couple of years ago. Bro, losing both of your parents is not easy, bro. Obviously, I don't have to explain this, I just wanted to say that because, bro's going through it and I want you all to keep bro in your prayers, you know? 'Cus it's a lot to go through, bro, imagine going through that."

The Twitch streamer concluded the segment by stating he would always be there for his friend:

"Banks you know I always got you, bro."

FaZe Banks responded to the clip shared on X by @SlatDontMiss and wrote:

"Would kill for this kid man."

The clip has garnered significant attention, with many viewers joining Plaqueboymax in sending well wishes to FaZe Banks.

"banks don’t deserve this man. hope he’s good," @scubaryan_ wrote.

"Losing a mom gotta be the worst feeling in the world fr prayers to him man," @ThorDKidd said.

"Feeling obliterated": FaZe Banks' emotional statement announcing his mother's death

FaZe Banks shared a statement about the death of his mother on social media. The popular esports personality wrote:

"Rest in Peace Mom, I’ll love you beyond my own human life."

The FaZe Clan CEO, who is currently worth $13 million, opened up about losing both of his parents. He noted that his father died two years ago at a critical juncture and revealed how he turned his life around after his death:

"I lost my Dad two years ago at a very delicate time in my life. I was a mess. I was lonely, drug addicted, lost, sad. This could've easily killed me. I did everything in my power to be a better human after that. I got sober, I introduced regular therapy into my life, I started eating healthier, focused more on healthy relationships and sought out more wholesome fulfillment. My thought process. In this time, I bought my company back and everything in my life got a lot better.

"I've coped with the loss of my dad by chalking it up to his and Gods plan to set me and brother on a more righteous, healthy path so that we can live a happy, long, healthy life and take care of our Mother. Everything I hoped to do for him, at least I could focus that on his person, the love of his life, he could live the dream life I had planned for them through her."

FaZe Banks then shared how difficult it has been to adjust and described feeling "obliterated" by his mother's death:

"I'm struggling to understand what the f**k gods point in this is. Why this is happening and how the f**k I'm supposed to keep it together right now. Feeling obliterated. I have to tell myself there's a reason for all this. It's really, really hard to see how this is fair or makes sense."

He concluded his message by urging his followers to be open with their families:

"Please tell your families you love them while you still can. I'm sorry for anyone hurting right now, anyone that's ever experienced loss. I love you all. I'm sorry."

FaZe Banks recently made headlines after a Talk Tuah episode was leaked online, in which the FaZe Clan CEO was set to give advice to Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch about her cryptocurrency debacle.

