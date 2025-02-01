"Low key want to go to that": Agent 00 claims that he may potentially attend Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event over WWE Royal Rumble

Twitch streamer and AMP member Din "Agent 00" recently revealed that he was considering attending Kick streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event over the WWE Royal Rumble event. Adin Ross's event is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. EST.

Talking about his preference between the two, Agent 00 was heard discussing the matter during his recent Twitch broadcast:

"Adin has his boxing event, I lowkey want to go to that too. But going to either one of those will probably set my knee back. And I'm already flying to New Orleans a few days after that. It lowkey is a tough situation, bro."

After much discussion online regarding his potential exit from Kick, as previously announced by him, Adin Ross had claimed during a conversation with the platform's CEO that he would ensure to broadcast his Brand Risk promotions boxing events on the Stake-backed platform.

Now, the streamer is holding a boxing event on the same day as the Royal Rumble event by WWE, which is set to be held in Indianapolis and feature big wrestling stars like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even Logan Paul.

While describing his confusion on whether to attend Adin Ross's event or Royal Rumble, Agent 00 stated:

"I don't know if Adin announced the card but it's a couple n****s I know that's fighting in the boxing thing so I lowkey want to show up. Miami's is a quick 45-minute flight, it's not too crazy. But Royal Rumble is tough too."

In other news, Agent 00 had to use a sledgehammer to save his Koi fish worth $10,000 after the pond he had for them froze over. Walking outside at night after record snowfall affected Atlanta due to a winter storm, the streamer was seen breaking the sheet of ice covering the fish pond.

