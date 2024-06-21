Ludwig announces Shadow of Erdtree marathon, will broadcast alongside Kai Cenat's Elden Ring stream

Twitch creator Ludwig announced his iteration of a marathon stream involving Elden Ring's DLC Shadow of the Erdtree in a post on X. Within the post, the creator has also unveiled the rules and restrictions he will be putting on himself, including no summons, magic, help, or maidens.

Ludwig's stream will take place on June 21, 2024. Viewers can watch the stream on his official Twitch channel. The broadcast will begin at 3 pm EST. Ludwig is not the only creator to announce a marathon trip involving the Elden Ring DLC, with Twitch star Kai Cenat announcing his own stream on the same date (June 21, 2024). However, his broadcast will begin three hours later at 6 pm EST.

Ludwig reveals Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC marathon

Broadcasts showcasing creators attempting to finish Elden Ring with specialized rules, restrictions, and limited deaths have been around since the emergence of Soulsborne games. Even YouTube veteran Felix "PewDiePie" has also tried his hand at the game with specific conditions, doing a "no death" run in the past.

However, Kai Cenat is one of the biggest Twitch creators popularizing one-stream marathons in the past few months, with him playing Red Dead Redemption 2 and the base Elden Ring game in the past. In a post on X, Kai stated that his stream on the DLC may last over a hundred hours. Netizens are curious to know who would finish the game faster, with Kai having taken over 160 hours to finish the original title.

The restrictions put on by Ludwig for his own stream effectively mean he will not be able to use Spirit Ashes to get help during battles, will not be able to use sorceries and incantations, and use multiplayer co-op to help with difficult boss fights. Further, restricted access to maidens means Ludwig will not be able to level up, caging his overall stats and power.

Kai Cenat recently unveiled a life-sized Malenia statue from the game's developers, along with other gifts. He could be seen assembling the items on stream with the help of Din "Agent 00".