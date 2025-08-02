Markiplier responds to allegations of AI use in his content

Veteran YouTuber and one of the most recognized horror game &quot;Let's Players&quot; of all time, Mark &quot;Markiplier,&quot; was recently accused of using AI to gain an advantage when it comes to creating thumbnails and media for his clothing brand Cloak. To clear the air, he went live on August 1, 2025, and defended himself, expressing his general disapproval of AI in artistic fields.Mark opened up the livestream, mentioning that he had always spoken about the potential harm this new technology would have on artistic endeavors:&quot;I confess... that I was the first f**king person to be sounding the god damn alarm that [AI] was bad! I was the first f**king person to say...This is Honey all over again.&quot; (Timestamp - 4:43)Markiplier long resisted partnering with Honey, calling it &quot;super shady&quot; and stating he didn’t trust how a service that promised savings could afford massive sponsorships. Later, a December 2024 exposé revealed that Honey was hijacking creators' affiliate commissions.Soon after, Markiplier spoke about how his comments on AI in the past may have created a misconception, one that led people to believe that he frequently used the technology:&quot;I don't know everything about [AI], but I do know enough about it to know that it's not what the majority of the population thinks it is. And by knowing about it, people assume that I'm using it all the time and in my content and everything like that. That's not the case, but I know about it, right?&quot; (Timestamp - 14:50)Overall, Mark spent most of the stream sharing his knowledge on AI and how its development may not be as positive as people think it is:&quot;The whole system right now is broken. The whole, every, company out there doesn't even understand how bad the fundamental basis of what they're building really is.&quot;A notable quote from the stream involves Markiplier making fun of AI robots, calling them &quot;clankers&quot;:&quot;Goddamn clankers with their lubrication and their rust buckets, those rust munchers!.. I will be unapologetically racist towards robots! Goddamn clankers.&quot;Markiplier responds to Cloak reportedly using AI images for marketing purposesCloakbrand using AI generated images now??? byu/Moist_Evidence_3428 inMarkiplierIn early 2025, u/Moist_Evidence_3428 posted on the Markiplier subreddit and claimed that Cloak, a brand Mark founded in collaboration with Jacksepticeye, was using AI images for promotional purposes.In response, the YouTuber clarified that although the image was AI-generated, it was purchased from Adobe's stock image directory. Further, he took accountability, mentioning that he hadn't been as involved with Cloak operations and that the image would be taken down:&quot;Looked into it. From what I've heard, this was purchased from Adobe Stock by someone on the team who wasn't aware that it was Ai generated. Getting it taken down soon. Full transparency, I haven't been nearly as hands on with Cloak as I've wanted since working on the movie and I fully intend to overhaul Cloak back into something I can personally be proud of. Might take a few months but I'll get to whackin'.&quot;In other news, Twitch announced plans to pilot an AI-driven initiative aimed at identifying and flagging offensive or disrespectful messages in chat.