Match For Hope lineups announced as Chunkz and IShowSpeed's team go up against KSI for charity football game

Match for Hope is an annual charity football event that brings together legends from the sport and popular content creators to raise funds for educational initiatives. The 2025 edition will see Team Chunkz X Speed go against Team KSI X AboFlah on February 14, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. As usual, the teams incorporate a blend of internet celebrities and football legends.

This time around, the Valentine's Day showdown will feature creators of the British YouTube scene like the Beta Squad and Sidemen, which include names Behzinga, Tobjizzle, Miniminter, Sharky, and AJ Shabeel. Renowned football players like Thierry Henry, Andrea Pirlo, and Andres Iniesta will also grace the field.

Match For Hope 2025: Lineups revealed

The inaugural Match For Hope took place on February 23, 2024, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, attracting over 34,000 spectators and more than 22.5 million online viewers. The event raised over $8.8 million, supporting Education Above All (EAA) Foundation projects in countries such as Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

This time around, the squads aim to take it to the next level, incorporating bigger names. Although Chunkz and AboFlah are familiar with the Match For Hope event, KSI and IShowSpeed will be making their first appearance. Interestingly, Fanum seems to have replaced his fellow AMP member, Agent00, as a delegate from the American content creation group.

Here's what the teams will look like:

Team Chunkz X Speed

Chunkz IShowSpeed Aj Shabeel Thogden Harry Pinero Taiyo Kimura Eman SV2 Samy Chaffai Manny Brown FutCrunch Tobi Brown Ben Azelart Bashar Arabi Luva de Pedreiro Kenny David Silva Mubarak Mustafa Andres Iniesta

Along with the eighteen players, Tim Cahill, widely regarded as one of the greatest Australian football players of all time, will be joining the squad's manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to take care of team tactics.

Team KSI X AboFlah

KSI AboFlah Danny Aarons David Vujanic Angry Ginge Anime MaTue Fanum Sharky Miniminter Billy Wingrove Adam Waheed Behzinga M12 AlFouzan OussiFooty Ossy Marwah Andrea Pirlo Thierry Henry Alessandro Del Piero

To support KSI and AboFlah in their captaincy, Omar Sy will join the team as an assistant coach, along with Arsene Wenger, who previously managed the Arsenal Premier League team.

The Match For Hope aims to be even more impactful, featuring a week of activities including fan engagements, additional sports activations, live podcasts with renowned creators, and a live halftime music performance on match day.

The primary goal remains to raise funds for EAA, continuing the mission to provide quality education to marginalized children and young people in regions affected by conflicts, disasters, or poverty.

