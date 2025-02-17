Minecraft YouTuber Gerg responds to allegations of being racially abusive on Discord

YouTuber Thomas "Gerg" is a content creator who centers his videos around Minecraft. His content is comedically driven, often involving dark humor or controversial jokes. Recently, the YouTuber came under criticism for allegedly using racial slurs while chatting with other members within a Discord channel. This incident created a snowball effect, bringing to light his other alleged transgressions.

These allegations were first made viral via an X account named @WorstDiscord, which claimed that the screenshots shared were legitimate, and displayed the YouTuber in a negative light. Gerg vehemently denied these allegations in a response:

"No, I f**king did not. What the f*ck are you on about!?"

Gerg denies having called his fellow Discord server member the n-word (Image via @DramaAlert/X)

This response has since been deleted, but to better clarify his position, and provide evidence confirming his innocence, the YouTuber released a detailed Google document.

Exploring Gerg's Google document in response to the racial abuse allegations

In response to the allegations piling up, Gerg released an eight-page document to set the record straight. The document, titled OMG GERG DRAMA!?!?, includes five sub-points describing controversial situations the YouTuber has been involved in.

The third point addresses an instance where Thomas allegedly used the "N-word" in his Discord server, "Gerg World", which was later closed in February 2025.

The closure triggered chaos within his Discord community, leading to rogue admins deleting channels, granting server-wide admin privileges, and leaking private information to 22,000 members. Among the leaked content was an allegedly fake screenshot showing Gerg using a racial slur against an admin. Gerg clarified this in his document:

"This image is fake."

The YouTuber explained the chain reaction that led to these screenshots becoming viral. According to him, it started with a "personal friend" turned enemy, who, out of spite, manipulated messages to make it look like Gerg's a racist. The motive behind this stunt? Rejection. Thomas's friend allegedly took these measures purely because the YouTuber denied his "gay crush", over a year ago.

These messages were later circulated amongst admins and moderators of the server, who believed these images to be true:

"Someone I had known for a couple years online as a personal friend, had been secretly working against my back, doctoring screenshots and spreading them secretly to one of my discord’s admins."

To further back his case up, Thomas attached a series of screenshots featuring messages between himself and "Bishop", i.e., his personal friend who had a crush on him. Bishop seemingly confirmed that he manipulated information to make it look like Gerg was in the wrong.

Bishop does not seem remorseful for their actions (Image via @_gerg)

This is not the first time a member of the Minecraft community has faced backlash for distasteful commentary. In January 2025, Dream found himself in controversy for posting an R-word meme.

