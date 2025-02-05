Mizkif starts bleeding from his nose seemingly after eating octopus in Japan

Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" found himself in a rather concerning situation after he started bleeding out of his nose. This occurred during his recent IRL stream in Japan. At around two hours and 47 minutes into his stream, he was seen eating octopus with his friend and streamer Wake "Wakewilder."

The streamer didn't realize the bleeding initially. It was Wake who quickly pointed out the flow of the blood.

"Are you bleeding out of your nose? You are having a full-blown nosebleed right now, Mizzy. Oh my god."

Mizkif was taken aback at his condition and reacted:

"Holy sh*t, that was some good octopus. Yo, I'm fully bleeding."

Fortunately, the situation didn't escalate into anything serious. However, he did end the stream soon after. The clip was also shared on r/LivestreamFail, which garnered several reactions. Here are some of them:

"His brain is reacting to consuming a more intelligent being than himself," said u/ZenToan

"What are the f**king odds that an English-speaking doctor walked past him and gave him advice lmao?" said u/Glove_Decent

"Isn't it wrong to hold your nose and raise your head? I thought you were supposed to let it all out," said u/vordedosamaa

"After it happened on stream I googled it and apparently spicy foods can do that to people," said u/gregnog

Stranger helps out Mizkif after seeing his nosebleed

However, the situation did not escalate into anything serious. Wake, who was streaming with him, assisted by tearing off tissues to help stop the bleeding.

In fact, the OTK member also received assistance from an unknown passerby. The man, identified as a doctor, spoke English and advised Mizkif to pinch his nose for a few minutes to stop the bleeding. Watch the conversation with the stranger here:

(Timestamp: 02:48:56)

The streamer later even joked about his situation, comparing it to the anime trope where characters experience nosebleeds when they are seemingly aroused.

"Wow, really good content. A nosebleed. Wait, did I get it on my jacket? This is very sugoi because in anime, Japanese people are constantly bleeding when they see attractive people. Maybe I saw a hot girl."

While the situation was under control, Mizkif ended the stream moments later. He hasn't provided any updates since.

