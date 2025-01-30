  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • MrBeast asks fans if he should recreate Squid Games Season 3 on YouTube after Netflix announces release date

MrBeast asks fans if he should recreate Squid Games Season 3 on YouTube after Netflix announces release date

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Jan 30, 2025 20:21 GMT
MrBeast aims to create another edition of his viral Squid Game In Real Life video (Images via @mrbeast/Instagram, @Netflix/X)
MrBeast aims to create another edition of his viral Squid Game In Real Life video (Images via Instagram@mrbeast, X@Netflix)

YouTuber megastar Jimmy "MrBeast", recently asked his community if they'd be keen on another iteration of his most-viewed video, $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!, which was inspired by Netflix's viral 2021 show, Squid Game. The YouTuber recently collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to create his own gameshow called Beast Games, which has led to comparisons with Netflix's Squid Game.

In response to his question, fans gave a generally positive response. Some like @napoleon2002 claim they are all for the cause:

"I give you my full support."

Meanwhile, others like @DemauxSOL, although forward-looking, left a critical remark, perhaps as a suggestion to help MrBeast:

"Yes - but make it a bit more exiting, it was just a little bit boring, concept was awesome, efforts amazing but maybe there's something missing."
also-read-trending Trending

Here are some other user reactions:

More fan reactions to MrBeast&#039;s question (Images via @MrBeast/X)
More fan reactions to MrBeast's question (Images via @MrBeast/X)

MrBeast's videos are typically high-budget and involve large cash prizes. Recently, he revealed that Beast Games contestants have won over $6 million.

To this, user @tdiamondmindset requested Jimmy to be a contestant in the video:

"Let me know, let me be a contestant."

@Simon_Gin7up encouraged Jimmy not to "waste" his time on making YouTube videos, especially considering the success he's had on Beast Games:

"Don’t waste time on YouTube! Prime show was 🔥🔥🔥."

MrBeast responds to Netflix's official announcement of Squid Game season 3

MrBeast responded to Netflix's announcement of Squid Game season 3 being out on June 27, 2025, and asked his audience on X if he should recreate it:

"Should I recreate the show in a YouTube video once this drops?"

This isn't the first time MrBeast has asked his fans about a potential Squid Game remake. In late 2024, after the show's second season release on December 26, he polled his community about its interest in another iteration of his Squid Game video, indicating a potential return to the concept. This was around around the time Beast Games was released.

Considering Squid Game In Real Life's virality, a second Squid Game parody may not be too far-fetched for the YouTuber considering his improved video production quality and larger budget.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Beast Games, a contestant's impulsive decision led to the technical elimination of their entire team from the competition for a $5 million prize.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी