MrBeast asks fans if he should recreate Squid Games Season 3 on YouTube after Netflix announces release date

YouTuber megastar Jimmy "MrBeast", recently asked his community if they'd be keen on another iteration of his most-viewed video, $456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!, which was inspired by Netflix's viral 2021 show, Squid Game. The YouTuber recently collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to create his own gameshow called Beast Games, which has led to comparisons with Netflix's Squid Game.

In response to his question, fans gave a generally positive response. Some like @napoleon2002 claim they are all for the cause:

"I give you my full support."

Meanwhile, others like @DemauxSOL, although forward-looking, left a critical remark, perhaps as a suggestion to help MrBeast:

"Yes - but make it a bit more exiting, it was just a little bit boring, concept was awesome, efforts amazing but maybe there's something missing."

Here are some other user reactions:

More fan reactions to MrBeast's question (Images via @MrBeast/X)

MrBeast's videos are typically high-budget and involve large cash prizes. Recently, he revealed that Beast Games contestants have won over $6 million.

To this, user @tdiamondmindset requested Jimmy to be a contestant in the video:

"Let me know, let me be a contestant."

@Simon_Gin7up encouraged Jimmy not to "waste" his time on making YouTube videos, especially considering the success he's had on Beast Games:

"Don’t waste time on YouTube! Prime show was 🔥🔥🔥."

MrBeast responds to Netflix's official announcement of Squid Game season 3

MrBeast responded to Netflix's announcement of Squid Game season 3 being out on June 27, 2025, and asked his audience on X if he should recreate it:

"Should I recreate the show in a YouTube video once this drops?"

This isn't the first time MrBeast has asked his fans about a potential Squid Game remake. In late 2024, after the show's second season release on December 26, he polled his community about its interest in another iteration of his Squid Game video, indicating a potential return to the concept. This was around around the time Beast Games was released.

Considering Squid Game In Real Life's virality, a second Squid Game parody may not be too far-fetched for the YouTuber considering his improved video production quality and larger budget.

Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Beast Games, a contestant's impulsive decision led to the technical elimination of their entire team from the competition for a $5 million prize.

