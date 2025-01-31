MrBeast claims critics who gave Beast Games a low rating "didn't even watch the show" while noting high audience ratings

YouTube star and creator of the competitive game show Beast Games has recently made a few posts on X highlighting the contrast in the ratings received from viewers and critics. To those unaware, Beast Games has received a poor rating from critics across review websites like IGN, IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.

While noting the positive response and subsequently higher rating from audiences, MrBeast made a post on X claiming that the critics skipped out on watching the show in its entirety before reviewing:

"Yeah, they didn’t even watch the show before leaving the ratings lol"

MrBeast compares Beast Games ratings received from critics and viewers

Taking a screenshot from the Movie and TV review website Rotten Tomatoes, MrBeast compared the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter ratings. To those unaware, the Tomatometer rating is the one allotted by professional movie and TV show critics, while Popcornmeter depicts the ratings given by the audience to the show through the website.

The most-subscribed YouTuber has previously expressed his displeasure with the ratings given by an IGN critic, who had rated the show a mere 2 out of 10. As shown in the screenshot and mentioned by MrBeast, a huge discrepancy exists between the two ratings.

Expressing his discontentment with the aforementioned "gap," he wrote in a post made on X on January 31, 2025:

"Audiences rated Beast Games 90% but 8 critics rated it 13%.. why the large gap"

Many content creators, such as FaZe CEO Richard "Banks" have come out in defense of MrBeast in the past in response to the poor ratings being given to Beast Games by critics. After the IGN critic's 2 out of 10 rating for Beast Games, Banks claimed that IGN as a media organization did not have an "understanding about the demand/ appetite for content & media in 2024."

