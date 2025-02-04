  • home icon
MrBeast claims Feastables is the "only big American chocolate company" that ethically sources main ingredient

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Feb 04, 2025 08:22 GMT
MrBeast speaks about ethical farming in relation to Feastables (Image via Instagram/@Feastables)
YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to his X.com account (@MrBeast) to discuss ethically sourcing cocoa from Africa. The continent produces 75% of the world’s cacao beans. However, there have also been reports of child labor and exploitation, particularly concerning cocoa plantations. Jimmy acknowledged the problem and expressed his desire to solve it.

He also argued that Feastables, his chocolate brand, is the only "big American chocolate company" that works within the ethical framework. This includes having proper certification and complying with labor laws, such as CLMRS (Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation Systems). He wrote:

"Feastables pays its farmers a living income reference price, uses Fair trade certified beans, and works with CLMRSoto audit and remediate child labor on our farms."
The YouTuber revealed working on addressing this issue over the past 15 months:

"The last 15+ months I’ve been head down grinding how I can do my part to ethically source my cocoa. I feel like things are in a good place now where I can start showing all the work we’ve been doing. As far as I’m aware we are the only big American chocolate company that does any of the above three things to ethically source our cocoa."
MrBeast explains his plans to eradicate child labor from cocoa farms (Image via X/@MrBeast)
MrBeast explains his plans to eradicate child labor from cocoa farms (Image via X/@MrBeast)

Where does MrBeast source his cocoa from?

In a recent interview with YouTuber Oompaville, MrBeast said he initially sourced cocoa beans from Peru, a country he claimed did not have issues with child labor exploitation. However, as the company expanded, it began sourcing cocoa from West Africa.

West Africa is the world's largest cocoa producer, and Jimmy has personally visited these regions to see the farms firsthand. During his interview with Oompaville, he said that Feastables has been working with Tony's Chocolonely to ensure ethical cocoa sourcing:

"The company that is the gold standard, that has been living and breathing this for the last 15 years, is Tony's Chocolonely. I spent a lot of time with them. We actually formed a joint partnership through Tony's Open Chain and Feastables' Open Chain."
youtube-cover

Feastables has undergone significant expansion, reaching new markets in various countries. In November, the chocolate brand was officially launched in India.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
