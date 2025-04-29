MrBeast jokes about inheriting X after Elon Musk shows interest in 100 men vs gorilla battle

The hypothetical match-up between man and gorilla continues to trend online, with celebrities including YouTube's Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson taking part and sharing memes about this hypothetical battle. In one particular instance, Jimmy jokingly called out for a hundred willing participants to pit themselves against a gorilla. Replies to this came from the likes of IShowSpeed and, interestingly, X owner, Elon Musk.

For context, the YouTuber posted a fake thumbnail that humorously pointed at a "100 Men vs a Gorilla" video, along with a caption asking for potential volunteers. X owner and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, responded, offering his participation:

"Sure, what’s the worst that could happen?"

In response to Musk’s comment, Jimmy referenced a 2022 exchange with the Tesla CEO, during which Musk jokingly agreed to hand over the platform to him if he were to "die under mysterious circumstances." MrBeast jokingly suggested he may take over X if Elon goes against a gorilla:

"I might actually own this platform soon."

Looking back at when Elon Musk jokingly agreed to transfer X's ownership to MrBeast

MrBeast responds to Elon's comments in a recent X post (Image via @MrBeast/X)

In May 2022, Elon Musk made headlines with a cryptic tweet stating:

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

This was in response to claims from Dmitry Rogozin, who was head of Russia's space agency at the time, alleging Musk's involvement in supplying military communication equipment to Ukraine.

Jimmy replied to Musk's concerning tweet, asking:

"If that happens can I have Twitter?"

Elon then responded with a succinct "Ok," as this exchange went viral and amassed millions of impressions. As of writing, Musk's original post on May 9 has over 1.7 million likes, while MrBeast's response garnered nearly half a million.

After Musk's comments on Jimmy's joke about a potential man vs gorilla video, the YouTuber, quoting the 2022 interaction, joked that he may own X soon, considering the jeopardy involved in facing the ape.

In other news, IShowSpeed reacts to Jimmy expressing interest in testing a scenario where 100 men fight a gorilla.

