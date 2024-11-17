MrBeast is rumored to appear on Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube video after an alleged leaked photo went viral

According to rumors, content creator Jimmy "MrBeast" may appear in Cristiano Ronaldo's upcoming YouTube video. Speculation about the alleged collaboration started doing rounds on social media on November 17, 2024, after a supposed photo of Jimmy with Ronaldo leaked on X.

Various X accounts, such as @totalcristiano, shared the photo in question, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of impressions within hours. The image seemingly shows the blacked-out faces of both MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Considering that the photo was leaked after Ronaldo uploaded a teaser titled And My New Guest Is… on YouTube claiming his next video was going to "break the internet", many think that MrBeast is part of the collaboration. That said, readers should note that all of this speculation and neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Jimmy has addressed the rumors.

MrBeast is allegedly collaborating with Cristiano Ronaldo for his latest YouTube video

Cristiano Ronaldo started his YouTube career on August 21, 2024, with the channel Ur-Cristiano, and was breaking records within the first couple of hours. As per reports, the Portuguese soccer star managed to accrue over a million subscribers in roughly 90 minutes after creating the channel. The very next day, on August 22, he showed off his golden play button in a video featuring his kids.

MrBeast, who is currently the undisputed king of YouTube with over 330 million subscribers, has also commented on Ronaldo's rapid rise on the platform. Last month, while appearing on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, MrBeast acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo's growing popularity on the platform but announced that he was not going to go "down without a fight." At the moment, Ronaldo has over 67 million subscribers.

The two are now supposedly collaborating on a video on Cristiano Ronaldo's channel. As mentioned, the sports icon shared a teaser on his channel which featured a muted conversation with former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.

In the video, Ferdinand asked Ronaldo who he was filming the next video with, but the latter avoided giving him a straight answer. Instead, Cristiano claimed that the mystery guest was definitely a big name and that the collaboration would break the internet. MrBeast does fit the description, considering he is one of the most popular figures on the internet and has dominated YouTube with his viral videos for years.

Recently, Forbes put MrBeast at the top of the Richest Content Creators of 2024 list. As per their report, the YouTuber earned an estimated $85 million over the year due to his successful online brand.

