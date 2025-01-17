MrBeast's Beast Games amasses over 50 million unique viewers, becomes Amazon Prime Video's biggest unscripted show

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has added another feather to his already illustrious hat. On January 17, 2025, the 26-year-old shared an X post, stating that his gameshow, Beast Games, has amassed over 50 million unique viewers. At the time of writing, six episodes of the Amazon series are out for fans to watch.

MrBeast is often regarded as one of the biggest stars in the content creation scene. Naturally, Beast Games has garnered massive attention. According to Amazon, the game show has received over 50 million viewers in just 25 days (the first episode was released on December 19, 2024).

Beast Games is also Prime Video's most successful unscripted show and ranks number two across all categories (in number of viewers in 2024). Only Fallout, released in April 2024, has attracted more eyes.

Here's what MrBeast had to say about his project's achievement:

"Prime Video just revealed that Beast Games has crossed 50,000,000 unique viewers so far."

The content creator added that one of his goals behind producing the series was for it to "open doors for other creators":

"One of my biggest goals with this show was to open doors for other creators and show we can make hit shows."

When is the next episode of MrBeast's Beast Games?

MrBeast's Beast Games is a 10-episode reality game show currently airing on Prime Video. This marks the YouTuber's first collaboration with the platform. Six episodes have been released so far, and the seventh is scheduled to air on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

The eighth, ninth, and 10th episodes are scheduled for release on January 30, 2025, February 6, 2025 (Thursday), and February 13, 2025 (Thursday), respectively.

Here’s the complete Beast Games schedule:

Episode 1 - December 19, 2024 (Thursday)

Episode 2 - December 19, 2024 (Thursday)

Episode 3 - December 26, 2024 (Thursday)

Episode 4 - January 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 5 - January 9, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 6 - January 16, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 7 - January 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 8 - January 30, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 9 - February 6, 2025 (Thursday)

Episode 10 - February 13, 2025 (Thursday)

MrBeast recently made headlines after suggesting that he might consider buying TikTok, following reports of its potential shutdown in the US. He also revealed that several billionaires have reached out to him, offering to help him raise the necessary funds.

