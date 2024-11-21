MrBeast tells Cristiano Ronaldo to collaborate with IShowSpeed in latest video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" appeared alongside Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in a video uploaded on the latter's YouTube channel. To those unaware, Ronaldo's channel, named "UR . Cristiano", premiered on YouTube on August 21, 2024.

While having a candid conversation with Ronaldo, MrBeast recommended that the footballer should collaborate with other celebrities like former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed". He said:

"You should have Tom Brady pop in for a video, Speed, you should have like all these big names, you know?"

MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo discuss collaboration ideas in a new video on the latter's channel

Cristiano Ronaldo has successfully established himself on the YouTube scene within months after creating a channel on the website. He has amassed a large subscriber count in a short period, totaling 67.5 million subscribers (as of this writing).

This makes Ronaldo's recent collaboration with MrBeast an even more significant affair, forming a crossroads for the two extremely popular creators on the video-sharing platform. The two discussed several topics in the video, including the possibility of Ronaldo playing professional football alongside his son, Cristiano Jr.

Being the most subscribed content creator on YouTube, MrBeast also had some advice for Ronaldo, stating that the footballer could create content in a short span of time right after his matches:

"And, also, something easy for you would be like, after a big game if you just hopped on the mic and like, did a five-minute podcast where you talked about it... you'd have so many people would want to know what do you think, you know?"

There have been speculations online regarding Ronaldo's channel potentially surpassing MrBeast in subscriber count as the former barrels toward the 100 million mark at a rapid pace. As per socialblade.com, Cristiano Ronaldo has gained 2 million subscribers within the last month itself.

